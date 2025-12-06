Vietnamese athletes swept pickleball's PPA Hangzhou Open

Anh Đức

HANGZHOU — Việt Nam's pickleball players Lý Hoàng Nam, Trương Vinh Hiển and Đỗ Minh Quân ended the 2026 PPA Hangzhou Open draped in gold, after Nam won the men's singles final and the duo of Hiển and Quân claimed victory in the men's doubles event.

While Nam claimed his first ever men's singles title in the PPA Tour Asia with a 2-0 win over Hong Kong's Jack Wong, Hiển and Quân overcame a first set deficit against World No.2 Federico Staksrud and Akshay Bhatia to win the tie 2-1 in Việt Nam's first ever appearance at an international men's doubles final.

The final day of the tournament started with Nam's final against Jack Wong, which started dominantly for the Hong Kong player, as he left Nam with a four-point deficit to chase. However, Việt Nam's former top tennis player shown why he is a force to be reckoned with, as Hoàng Nam levelled the score, then completed the first set with a resounding 11-4 comeback.

The consistency continued in Hoàng Nam's second set, as he convincingly led the second set 8-1 in the early parts. Despite Jack capitalising on Nam's mistake to shorten the gap to five points, Nam reclaimed his confidence to win the second set 11-4, and claiming his first ever PPA Tour title after transitioning from tennis to pickleball.

After Hoàng Nam's match, Vietnamese pickleball fans continued their celebration in the men's doubles final between the duo of Trương Vinh Hiển & Đỗ Minh Quân against Federico Staksrud & Akshay Bhatia.

Staksrud and Bhatia quickly shown how they are the number one seeded doubles pair in the tournament, as they overcame a 7-1 lead by Hiển and Quân to win a close first set 12-10.

With the mental momentum on their side, the No.1 seeds continued to lead the second set, but Quân and Hiển did not go down without a fight, and fought well to win the second set 11-6, bringing the final to a deciding third set.

A tit-for-tat between the two pairs ensued in the beginning of the third set, but a breakthrough came for the Vietnamese duo to see them win 11-5 and win Việt Nam's first ever PPA Tour doubles gold medal.

Another Vietnamese also found triumph on Saturday in Hangzhou, as Overseas Vietnamese Alix Trương won the women's doubles titles with her partner Chao Yi Wang. — VNS