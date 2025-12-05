Việt Nam women’s national team kicks off with “goal fest”

SEA Games

CHONBURI — The Vietnamese women’s national team made a strong start at the 33rd SEA Games 2025 with a dominant victory over Malaysia in their Group B opening match on December 5.

The win is especially important as the group also includes Myanmar and the Philippines – both direct rivals for a semi-final spot.

Facing the group’s lowest-ranked opponent, coach Mai Đức Chung’s side imposed a high-pressing, possession-based game from the opening whistle. Superior technique, speed and cohesion allowed Việt Nam to quickly convert their early dominance into goals.

Việt Nam took the lead in the fourth minute after Nguyễn Thị Hoa’s lofted ball forced an error from the Malaysian goalkeeper, allowing Phạm Hải Yến to score.

The team continued to dominate, with Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy heading in the second goal in the 23rd minute and Yến adding another just two minutes later.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã then delivered an accurate cross for Trần Thị Hải Linh to score from outside the box, giving Việt Nam a 4-0 lead by the 32nd minute. Malaysia dropped deep in defence but struggled under Việt Nam’s constant pressure throughout the first half.

Early in the second half, Thái Thị Thảo made it 5-0 with a one-touch finish from a corner in the 49th minute, then struck again from outside the box in the 59th minute.

She completed her hat-trick with a header in the 78th minute after a cross from Cù Thị Huỳnh Như, extending the score to 7-0.

In the remaining minutes, Việt Nam controlled the tempo comfortably while Malaysia failed to produce any dangerous opportunities.

With the 7-0 victory, the Vietnamese women’s team temporarily moved to the top of Group B after the opening round of the Games.

In the earlier match of the same group, Myanmar defeated the Philippines 2-1.

Thanks to their emphatic win over Malaysia, Việt Nam improved their goal difference and gained an important advantage in the race for a place in the semi-finals. — VNA/VNS