Việt Nam turns to fresh talent in pursuit of SEA Games gold

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will maintain their gold medal ambitions at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, even as the national fencing team enters a period of significant generational transition.

The change is evident in the final squad list, which no longer features the country’s most decorated fencer, Vũ Thành An. At 33, the national champion has been omitted as the coaching staff signals that the moment has come for younger athletes to take centre stage. The Games in Thailand are regarded as an ideal platform for them to assume greater responsibility, with rising talents Nguyễn Minh Quang, Nguyễn Xuân Lợi and Phan Ánh Dương expected to step up and compete for gold in the individual events.

Quang and his teammates made history at the previous Games when they secured Việt Nam’s first ever gold medal in the team foil event.

His outstanding performances over the past two years and recent intensive training in South Korea have strengthened the coaching board’s belief that he can secure a second historic first ever at these Games.

Lợi has shown peak form in both sabre and epee, winning gold medals at the Southeast Asian Fencing Championships.

His strong technique and intelligent style make him one of the title candidates.

Rising star Dương is the youngest and has less experience compared to his teammates, but his undeniable potential earned him a place in the national team.

The fencers are on a 10-day training retreat in South Korea and will return home on December 7 before departing for Thailand.

While young talents are expected to shine, veteran Nguyễn Tiến Nhật is still a golden hope for Việt Nam.

Nhật will defend his title in the men's individual and team epee events. He is one of the first Vietnamese fencers to have competed at the 2007 Games.

"It is 18 years since I won a silver. The medal was a valuable bonus for me as it was my first SEA Games. It took me eight years to get on the podium for the first time. I still remember that many cameras were on me and teammates recording our historic victory for Việt Nam. It was the most successful Games for fencing as we won eight golds," said Nhật, who, in addition to SEA Games success, has won medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships and carried the national flag at the London 2012 Olympics.

“I am training hard to ensure my best for every tournament and I hope to do well in the upcoming Games."

Nguyễn Hồng Đăng, an official of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam's Fencing Department, said: "Nhật is an experienced athlete. He is a mirror and a strong support for his young teammates. We have great confidence in him and believe he can do a good job."

Đăng said all 24 members of the team have thoroughly prepared for the Games. A combination of experienced and promising fencers would bring fresh energy to the team and the coaching board hoped they could not only win at the SEA Games but also compete well internationally.

Việt Nam took four golds at the Cambodian Games. The results put pressure on the rejuvenated team who also face strong rivals Singapore and Thailand, both of whom have recently made significant investments in fencing.

With Asian champion Heng Juliet Jie Min, Singapore are targeting gold in the women's sabre while Thailand are eyeing titles in the men's sabre and epee events.

Vietnamese athletes will compete in all 12 categories available at the Fashion Island Shopping Mall in Bangkok from December 12 to 19. — VNS