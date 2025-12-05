Việt Nam recognised as most valuable team at SEA Games 33

HÀ NỘI — According to Transfermarkt, a prominent German football statistics website specialising in player valuations and transfers, Việt Nam are the most valuable team at the SEA Games 33, boasting an estimated market value of around US$3.6 million.

This valuation reflects the country's significant investment in its youth and the impressive performances of its players in domestic competitions.

Despite Indonesia's rapid advancement in football and their status as the reigning SEA Games champions, their squad’s total market value stands slightly lower at $3.44 million, particularly in terms of young player valuation.

Meanwhile, the host nation, Thailand, have a squad value estimated at $2.06 million, considerably lower than both Việt Nam and Indonesia. This discrepancy may be due to a lack of inclusion of their top young talents, resulting in uneven valuations across different positions.

The competition between Vietnamese and Indonesian players for individual market value adds an exciting dynamic to the tournament.

The highest-valued players from Việt Nam, Khuất Văn Khang and Nguyễn Đình Bắc, are each valued at around $370,000, thanks to their potential and consistent performances in the V.League 1.

In contrast, Indonesia's Ivar Jenner has a valuation of $325,600, followed closely by centre-back Muhammad Ferrari at $298,750, both of whom are key players in their lineup.

Experts caution that while transfer market values reflect potential and investment, they do not guarantee success in tournaments.

Việt Nam, Indonesia and Thailand are all strong contenders for the gold medal, as youth football in Southeast Asia continues to grow in competitiveness and unpredictability. VNS