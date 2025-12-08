Simaneh, Lệ win Techcombank HCM City International Marathon

Marathon

HCM CITY — The eighth Techcombank HCM City International Marathon concluded with resounding success, dominated by African runners in the 42km category on December 7.

In the men’s 42km, the competition intensified in the final kilometres.

Ayalew Seleshi Simaneh of Ethiopia delivered a powerful surge in the closing stretch to claim the overall championship title with a finishing time of 2:23:13. Wondale Melsew Baye and Kebede Leta Girma, also from Ethiopia, finished second and third, with respective times of 2:23:25 and 2:23:34.

Completing a dominant showing for Ethiopia, Damte Wendwesen Tilahun secured fourth place with 2:23:54. Hosea Kogei of Kenya rounded out the top five at 2:24:34, concluding an exhilarating race for the full marathon distance.

In the women’s class, Vietnamese athlete Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ outpaced a highly competitive field to take first place with a time of 2:48:10. The following three positions went to Ethiopian athletes Mohamed Yenework Husen, Birehan Marta Tinsae, and Zega Mestu Sirabzu, while fifth place went to Việt Nam’s Doãn Oanh.

“Today’s victory is not only for me, but also a testament to the resilience of the Vietnamese spirit," Lệ said.

"I am truly proud to compete in an international-calibre marathon right here in my home country. I believe events like this will continue to inspire the next generation of athletes and contribute to a more professional, sustainable, and ambitious future for Vietnamese sports.”

In the men's 21km, Dương Minh Hùng and Phạm Ngọc Phan battled neck-and-neck, with Phan finishing less than one second after Hùng, who won with a time of 1:09:25 – a highlight of the 2025 race.

The event also recorded a significant rise in participation among younger athletes in the 5km and 10km categories, underscoring the growing influence of the event's growing influence and its powerful momentum within the marathon running community.

“As the organiser, Sunrise Events Vietnam is committed not only to expanding the scale of the event, but also to creating memorable experiences that reflect the spirit of Vietnamese culture. Our goal is to elevate the marathon to regional prominence, helping solidify Việt Nam’s position on the global marathon map,” said Rob Zamacona, General Manager of Sunrise Events Vietnam.

The competition became the largest marathon event in Việt Nam with more than 23,000 runners from 81 countries and territories, along with a slew of activities taking place during the city's tourism week.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Director of the HCM City Department of Tourism Phạm Huy Bình said: "With its expanding scale and growing influence, the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon has become one of the city's signature tourism offerings.

"The integration of sports, culture, and tourism creates a distinctive highlight that attracts visitors, enriches their experience, and strengthens HCM City's brand position on the regional tourism map."

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Nam Nhân, Deputy Director of the City's Department of Culture and Sports, said the marathon has become a source of pride for the people of HCM City and a clear testament to the community's sports development vision.

"In the future, the Department of Culture and Sports will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to elevate the marathon to full international standards, thus contributing to the advancement of Vietnamese sports,” Nhân said.

On behalf of the title sponsor, Techcombank Chief Marketing Officer Thái Minh Diễm Tú said: “For nearly a decade, Techcombank has been committed to fostering a foundation for healthy living through the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon, spreading the spirit of ‘Run for a Greater Việt Nam,’ and helping build a healthy, prosperous, and happy community.

"It will lay the groundwork for a stronger, more resilient Việt Nam in this era of national progress.” — VNS