SEA Games 33’s opening ceremony promises to be unprecedented

THAILAND — Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn announced that the opening ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games on Tuesday will showcase Thailand’s happiness, readiness and geographical centrality, according to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Bangkok.

Minister Atthakorn stated that the ceremony aims to deliver a clear message to sports fans across the region while reflecting the Organising Committee’s ambition to create something unprecedented in Thailand.

Following an inspection of the International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) on Sunday, the minister confirmed that the venue is fully equipped with modern facilities. He emphasised that Thailand will broadcast more sports events than at any previous SEA Games, exceeding 31 broadcasts, and noted that foreign media have expressed satisfaction with the convenience, technology and professional coordination provided at the IBC.

The IBC is set to establish a new benchmark for future host countries, showcasing Thailand’s advancements in various areas.

Regarding the opening ceremony, Atthakorn mentioned that the event will feature unique performances and technical elements crafted specifically for these Games. The ceremony will unite actors, singers and athletes, both past and present, who have brought pride to Thailand, promising a memorable gift for sports fans. — VNS