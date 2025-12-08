Politics & Law
SEA Games 33’s opening ceremony promises to be unprecedented

December 08, 2025 - 11:42
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn says Tuesday’s 33rd SEA Games opening ceremony will showcase the country’s joy, readiness and central role in the region.

 

The stages are being rushed to complete, preparing for the opening ceremony of SEA Games 33. — VNA/VNS Photo

THAILAND — Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn announced that the opening ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games on Tuesday will showcase Thailand’s happiness, readiness and geographical centrality, according to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Bangkok.

Minister Atthakorn stated that the ceremony aims to deliver a clear message to sports fans across the region while reflecting the Organising Committee’s ambition to create something unprecedented in Thailand.

Following an inspection of the International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) on Sunday, the minister confirmed that the venue is fully equipped with modern facilities. He emphasised that Thailand will broadcast more sports events than at any previous SEA Games, exceeding 31 broadcasts, and noted that foreign media have expressed satisfaction with the convenience, technology and professional coordination provided at the IBC.

The IBC is set to establish a new benchmark for future host countries, showcasing Thailand’s advancements in various areas.

Regarding the opening ceremony, Atthakorn mentioned that the event will feature unique performances and technical elements crafted specifically for these Games. The ceremony will unite actors, singers and athletes, both past and present, who have brought pride to Thailand, promising a memorable gift for sports fans. — VNS

SEA Games debut athletes high hope medal hopes

Sports

Weightlifters seek regional dominance

With strategic investments in emerging talent and a thoughtful approach to international competitions, the vision for success at the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics in weightlifting appears increasingly bright.
Sports

It’s time to show talent on SEA Games stage

Vietnamese athletes who successfully dominated the two previous editions are ready to shine and prove their talent from December 9-20, targeting as many as 110 gold medals and a place in the top three as usual.

