Two killed, three injured in expressway crash in central province

December 08, 2025 - 11:02
A deadly collision on the North–South Expressway in Quảng Trị Province early on Monday claimed two lives, injured three others and brought traffic to a standstill for kilometres.

 

Scene of the accident in Quảng Trị. — VNA/VNS PhotoTá Chuyên

QUẢNG TRỊ — Two people were killed and three others injured in a collision early on Monday on the North–South Expressway section running through Bố Trạch Commune, the central province of Quảng Trị, local authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred at around 5:30am at Km635+450, involving a tractor-trailer and a lorry travelling in the same direction. 

The tractor-trailer was driven by Nguyễn Văn Hậu, 59, residing in Vỹ Quý Commune, Tiền Giang Province, while the lorry was operated by Trần Văn Trung, 27, from Thanh Hóa Province.

The force of the impact left two people dead at the scene and three others injured. The lorry suffered extensive front-end damage. 

The accident caused severe congestion over several kilometres, forcing many vehicles to divert to alternative routes.

Traffic police and expressway management teams moved quickly to secure the site, redirect traffic and begin an investigation into the cause of the crash. — VNS

