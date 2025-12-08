Free lessons speak volumes at long-running HCM City centre

An Hiếu

HCM CITY — Words have travelled far at Thiện Nhơn Free Language Centre in Lá Pagoda, where for 15 years the power of learning has quietly echoed through thousands of students and working adults inspired to pick up a new language.

Established in 2010 by the pagoda’s head monk Thích Nhuận Tâm, the free language classes offered in English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French and German have attracted thousands of learners of all ages and from all walks of life.

Classes are held from 7.30am to 9.30pm on weekdays with each typically running for about two hours.

Each course lasts three months with around 3,000 students in total.

Lan Anh, who has been studying Korean for a month at Thiện Nhân, said: “I learned about the centre from my younger sister who went here about six years ago. Even though the classes are free, the quality is excellent.

“The teacher doesn’t just teach vocabulary or grammar theoretically. He makes us practise listening and speaking constantly. Thanks to that, my speaking skills have improved greatly, something not all language centres can offer.

“When I mispronounce something, the teacher patiently corrects me and guides me sentence by sentence. I think studying here is very effective and really suitable for beginners like me.”

Nguyễn Anh Văn, who has studied English at the centre for about two years, said the highlight of his class is its practical teaching approach which helps learners absorb knowledge more easily.

Joining activities, games and real-life conversation scenarios in the class, Văn feels his English has improved noticeably and his confidence has grown.

Speaking about the reason he founded the free language centre, Lá Pagoda’s head monk Thích Nhuận Tâm said: “I went to university before but had to pause my studies due to financial difficulties.

“I saw many students coming to HCM City to study, wanting to learn foreign languages but unable to afford tuition fees. That’s why I decided to establish this free language centre to offer them an opportunity to learn.

“Learning a foreign language is not just about communication. It’s about bringing the strengths of other cultures to contribute to our country while never forgetting our own roots.”

Beyond language teaching, the centre maintains various charitable activities such as donating books, supporting disadvantaged children and bringing classes to remote areas. A vocational training centre is also planned to be established in the near future.

Supporting the centre’s operations is a team of dedicated teachers and volunteers.

Ben, a volunteer English teacher, said: “A friend introduced me to Lá Pagoda and Thiện Nhơn Language Centre. I’ve been here for about a year now and everyone is warm and welcoming, like a family.”

Another volunteer, an unnamed Korean teacher, said he happened to learn about Lá Pagoda and the free language classes while he was visiting HCM City.

When he moved to the city from Vũng Tàu Province, he wanted to contribute by teaching and helping Vietnamese learners improve their Korean.

“I’m not too stressed about compensation. What makes me happiest is helping people improve their communication skills in Korean,” he said.

Hồng Xuân, a Vietnamese teacher leading an English class at Thiện Nhơn, said that in addition to consolidating basic knowledge, she felt grateful towards fellow teachers and students for creating an effective language learning environment.

The classes are organised in a friendly, relaxed manner where everyone can feel comfortable and unpressured.

“No matter how small the things we do, if we do them wholeheartedly they will create great value. We should learn to share because helping others is also a way of helping ourselves,” she said. — VNS