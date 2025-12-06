Ministry of Construction completes flood-resistant housing designs and infrastructure proposals for central Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction has completed a system of flood-resistant housing designs and proposed long-term infrastructure solutions for central Việt Nam, following the Prime Minister’s directive that nearly 1,900 collapsed or swept-away homes must be rebuilt before Lunar New Year 2026.

At the regular Government press conference on December 6, Chief of Office Nguyễn Trí Đức said that although only 60 days remain, the ministry has finalised model designs suitable for rapid reconstruction in disaster-affected areas.

Flood-resistant housing guidance was first introduced in 2014 which supported poor households across 13 localities in the north central region and the south-central coastal zone. A circular in 2014 also required each locality to publish at least three model designs meeting structural and disaster-resilience standards, while allowing families flexibility to adjust them. Several localities issued six to eight models, all available on provincial construction department portals.

The National Institute of Architecture has also developed 176 standardised safe-housing models from 2007 to 2023. These include designs for typhoon-, flood- and landslide-prone regions, rural housing types and climate-adaptive options suited to sea-level rise. Đức said all models comply with technical standards, reflect regional characteristics and have already been used in housing support programmes in areas such as Đắk Lắk, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị and Phú Yên.

The ministry has instructed local authorities to work with the National Institute of Architecture to review regional terrain and select appropriate designs as part of the 'Quang Trung Campaign', ensuring reconstruction aligns with rural and regional planning for long-term safety.

On infrastructure, Đức said that in 2021 the Ministry of Transport – now the Ministry of Construction – prepared coordinated master plans for all five national transport subsectors: roads, maritime transport, inland waterways, railways and aviation. Climate change and sea-level-rise scenarios were incorporated to guide environmentally sustainable and disaster-resilient development.

Under approved plans, central Việt Nam and the Central Highlands will have 11 expressways totalling nearly 1,500 kilometres, 24 major national highways exceeding 4,400 kilometres, 14 airports and 14 seaports with 208 wharves. Inland waterways span 27 routes, and the north–south railway extends 1,332 kilometres through the region. Two additional airports are being studied to enhance emergency-response capacity.

As of now, the region has completed 1,193 kilometres of expressway, with 1,466 kilometres expected by the end of 2025. Most ports, waterways and airports remain operational. While recent extreme weather has caused local landslides and road inundation, engineering standards have generally proved effective.

The ministry has proposed updating climate-change scenarios and hydro-meteorological data used in planning and appraisal. It also recommends strengthened scientific research and closer coordination among ministries and localities to ensure synchronised, sustainable solutions that protect communities in an era of increasingly severe natural disasters. — VNS