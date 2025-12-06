New international trade specialists graduate from long-standing France-Việt Nam training programme

HCM CITY — HCM City Open University (HCMCOU) on December 6 held a graduation ceremony for 54 students completing the Professional Bachelor’s Programme in International Trade, a long-standing joint training initiative with the French University of Rouen Normandie.

The degree – awarded by the University of Rouen Normandie – is an internationally recognised European-standard qualification, offering strong prospects for graduates seeking careers in global trade and logistics.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr Nguyễn Minh Hà, rector of HCM City Open University, said the ceremony marked not only an academic milestone but also the growth, resilience and confidence the graduates had gained.

“The success of this programme reflects the strong collaboration between our university and the University of Rouen Normandie in delivering high-quality international education,” he said.

Behind every diploma is a family that has believed, supported and walked alongside the students, and the university sincerely honours that contribution.

“As you step into the world, carry with you openness, integrity and lifelong learning –the values that will guide you towards meaningful impact.”

Representing the University of Rouen Normandie, Alain Nguyen Pierson said the ceremony symbolised a new beginning shaped by the graduates’ talent and determination.

“Education, to us, is a bridge between France and Việt Nam, between cultures and generations, and today you stand as the living proof of that vision,” he said.

Students didn’t just study international trade – they lived it through real business cases, intercultural experiences and global perspectives.

“Be proud of your roots in both France and Việt ; they are not your limits but your strengths as you enter an international future.”

Dr Nguyễn Hoàng Sinh, acting dean of the Faculty of Business Administration, praised the graduates’ commitment and readiness for global careers.

The students’ journey has been challenging and demanding, but also deeply enriching and transformative, and today their achievements are truly well-earned.

“Employability has always been at the heart of our programme, ensuring you are ready to thrive in a fast-changing global economy,” he said.

The trust in the Rouen–OU joint programme was not misplaced; it has equipped with the mindset and competencies needed for real-world success.

“As you step into the next chapter, carry forward the spirit, identity and values of this programme – and make us proud.”

Established in 2018, the Rouen–HCMCOU joint programme has trained more than 150 graduates.

With half of its teaching staff comprising international lecturers and industry experts, the programme emphasises hands-on learning through corporate projects, internships, field trips and case studies, helping students quickly adapt to international working environments.

More than 90 per cent of graduates secure professional positions within six months, many at multinational companies in logistics and international trade. — VNS