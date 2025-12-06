Đà Nẵng wins top national smart-city award

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng has been named Việt Nam’s Smart City of 2025, securing the top and only national title granted this year by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA).

VINASA announced the award on Saturday after a final judging round earlier this month, where experts assessed presentations and an independent review of participating provinces and cities.

The panel, chaired by former Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Quân, voted on localities they said had shown 'outstanding achievements' in digital transformation and smart-city development.

Đà Nẵng received top marks in three categories: smart governance, innovative start-up attractiveness and green environment – areas that judges said reflected the city’s broad push to centre services around residents while expanding the use of digital tools in urban management.

The association described the award as a recognition of the coastal city’s persistent effort to build a comprehensive smart-city model and raise living standards.

Over the past decade, Đà Nẵng has positioned itself as a national leader in advancing artificial intelligence in public services. The city runs an integrated operations hub, big-data analytics platforms and AI-powered systems that monitor traffic, air quality and security.

The city has also rolled out virtual assistants to provide information, digital tools that suggest administrative procedures and platforms that analyse public feedback online.

Universities, hi-tech parks and local start-up incubators have been pushed to cooperate more closely, forming a growing research network for AI applications linked to urban needs.

Officials say the technology has helped speed up public service delivery, improve incident response and strengthen early-warning capabilities in sectors ranging from transport to the environment.

Đà Nẵng is now drafting a new strategy for 2026–2030 to cement its role as an innovation hub. The plan identifies AI as a core pillar for expanding the digital economy and boosting competitiveness.

It envisions new AI laboratories, research-and-development centres and a regulatory sandbox for testing emerging technologies, alongside expanded support for tech firms and start-ups.

City leaders say the national award will strengthen Đà Nẵng’s position as it seeks deeper partnerships at home and abroad to scale up smart-city projects.

The longer-term goal, they add, is to turn Đà Nẵng into a sustainable, innovation-led urban centre that remains one of Việt Nam’s most liveable cities. — VNS