Việt Nam opens honorary consulate in Croatia’s capital Zagreb

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Honorary Consulate has officially been inaugurated in Zagreb, Croatia, marking a fresh milestone in the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on December 4, Vietnamese Ambassador to Croatia Bùi Lê Thái stressed that the consulate establishment reflects the clear commitment and determination of both countries’ leaders to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation across all areas.

He noted that this is also a concrete step in implementing the Vietnamese Party’s and State’s policy on overseas Vietnamese affairs.

The ambassador stated that the office will serve as a new channel for strengthening people-to-people exchanges and promoting economic, trade, cultural, educational, and tourism ties.

Thái also expressed confidence that Marko Moric, Việt Nam’s Honorary Consul in Croatia, with his reputation, experience and close ties with the country and people of Việt Nam, will fulfil his assigned duties and make practical contributions to the consular work and bilateral cooperation.

Moric affirmed that he will make every effort to ensure the consulate becomes a “friendly, trustworthy and lasting bridge” between the two peoples.

Thái said that the embassy and competent Vietnamese agencies will work closely with and create all favourable conditions for the Honorary Consul to perform his duties effectively, thereby further strengthening the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Croatia.

The countries have maintained stable and fruitful cooperation for more than three decades, covering politics, economy, culture, tourism, and multilateral collaboration. They have regularly held mutual visits at all levels, sustained political consultations, and organised numerous people-to-people exchanges. Bilateral trade has continued to grow in recent years, indicating considerable untapped potential for future engagements. — VNA/VNS