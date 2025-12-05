Leaders send messages of congratulations to Thailand on National Day

Việt Nam, Laos promoting people-to-people exchanges to elevate ties
|Wiraka Moodhitaporn, Thai Consul General in HCM City, speaks at the get-together organised by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations. The event is held on December 2 to mark the 98th National Day of Thailand (December 5, 1927 – 2025), reflecting the warm friendship and solidarity between the people of the two sides. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu
HÀ NỘI — On the occasion of Thailand's National Day, State President Lương Cường on Friday sent a message of congratulations to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also cabled congratulations to his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn sent congratulatory messages to President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives Wanmuhamadnoor Matha, and President of the Senate Mongkol Surasajja.
On the same occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended congratulations to his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow. — VNA/VNS