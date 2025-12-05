Leaders send messages of congratulations to Thailand on National Day

HÀ NỘI — On the occasion of Thailand's National Day, State President Lương Cường on Friday sent a message of congratulations to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also cabled congratulations to his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn sent congratulatory messages to President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives Wanmuhamadnoor Matha, and President of the Senate Mongkol Surasajja.

On the same occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended congratulations to his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow. — VNA/VNS