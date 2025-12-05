Argentina, Đà Nẵng to push up deeper bilateral co-operation

ĐÀ NẴNG — Argentinian ambassador to Việt Nam Marcos Antonio Bednarski says one of his home country's cities and the central beach city of Đà Nẵng have significant potential for co-operation and cultural exchange and both sides should strengthen their traditional ties through the implementation of active programmes in the coming time.

He told local media that Đà Nẵng and Mar del Plata had signed a twin city agreement, but key activities under the partnership had yet to be organised. The two coastal cities, he said, could support each other in addressing climate change and developing the digital and green economy for mutual benefit.

“Đà Nẵng is a favourite destination for Argentinians with its pristine beaches, and a community of 30 Argentinean dancers took part in performances to promote tourism at the Bà Nà Hills Resort in Đà Nẵng City," Bednarski said.

“We regularly organise the ‘Tango Day’ in Hà Nội and HCM City and expect to have the Tango event and other cultural exchanges in Đà Nẵng.”

Bednarski added that Đà Nẵng was accelerating the establishment of its first Free Trade Zone, which would open more co-operative opportunities for Argentinean and Đà Nẵng partners in the near future.

“I had several meetings with the city’s leadership and members of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Đà Nẵng in discussions for future co-operation programmes," he said.

“Argentina is a World Cup defending champion, while the Vietnamese people are crazy about football, so sports events should be included in the co-operation agenda. My trip to Đà Nẵng also aims at promoting joint programmes and opportunities for the two sides in the coming time.”

He added that Argentinian coach Diego Raul Giustozzi is currently training the national futsal team of Việt Nam.

Bednarski said two-way trade between the two countries reached US$44 billion in 2024 and that 90 per cent of Argentina’s exports to Việt Nam are materials for the agriculture and leather industry, while Việt Nam then exports leather products to Argentina.

Bednarski said Argentina currently has only one investment project in Việt Nam the Argentine-owned Sadesa Việt Nam factory in HCM City, with an investment of $20 million.

He noted that Argentina has been pushing for negotiations on a free trade agreement between Mercosur (the South American Common Market) and Việt Nam and that the proposal has received positive support from Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Việt Nam and Argentina established diplomatic relations in 1973 and a comprehensive partnership in 2010, the ambassador said.

He added that Argentina has supported Việt Nam in strengthening rice resilience through technical assistance programmes under Argentina’s International Technical Co-operation Fund (Fondo de Cooperacion Sur-Sur y Triangular FO.AR).

“We hope for further co-operation opportunities with Đà Nẵng City in the coming time,” he said. — VNS