Home Politics & Law

National Assembly passes several draft laws on December 5

December 05, 2025 - 19:41
The National Assembly on December 5 afternoon voted to pass the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Judicial Records, the revised Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement, and the amended Law on Judicial Expertise.
The National Assembly deputies vote to pass the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Judicial Records. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — Continuing its 10th session, the National Assembly (NA) on Friday afternoon voted to pass the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Judicial Records, with 92.39 per cent of legislators present voting in favour.

According to a summary report presented before the vote, discussions both in groups and in the hall showed broad support among lawmakers for the draft law. The amendments give legal form to the policy of streamlining the State apparatus and reallocating the responsibility for State management of judicial records. The draft also introduces a range of forward-looking reforms to accelerate administrative modernisation, digital transformation and renewed methods of oversight in this field.

It revises provisions concerning agencies and organisations that require access to an individual’s judicial record information. Such entities will be permitted to obtain this information directly via data-sharing mechanisms that link the judicial-record database with the national population database, thereby removing the requirement for individuals to produce a physical judicial-record certificate.

Judicial-record information displayed on the VNeID digital ID application will carry the same legal validity as a traditional certificate, and individuals will no longer need to apply for a certificate. The Government has taken on board feedback and revised the draft law to provide for the issuance of judicial-record certificates through an online procedure. Only a limited number of cases, such as foreigners or persons without a digital identity, may still request a certificate in person or via postal services. The processing time for issuing certificates has been shortened to five working days.

Also on the day, the NA adopted the revised Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement, with 91.54 per cent of deputies present voting in favour.

As noted in the explanatory report, the draft does not confer full coercive authority upon judgment-enforcement offices. Instead, enforcement officers are empowered only to request competent bodies to freeze accounts, assets, or suspend transactions to prevent asset dispersal. This approach is designed to ensure legal safety while leaving room for socialisation within a controlled framework.

In the same sitting, the legislature also passed the amended Law on Judicial Expertise with 92.81 per cent approval.

According to the summary report on the draft, the Government proposed maintaining provisions expanding the establishment and operational scope of judicial-expertise offices. However, for specialised areas such as DNA analysis, document examination, digital and electronic forensics, and fingerprint analysis, the offices will only undertake work related to civil and administrative proceedings, while public forensic bodies will continue to handle criminal cases. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

PM’s Laos visit advances strategic cohesion in Việt Nam–Laos relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung said the PM emphasised that a shift in mindset is also a vital resource, helping renew established areas of cooperation while opening new fields in line with the spirit of “strategic cohesion”, leveraging each country’s potential and strengths, and encouraging greater participation from both the public and private sectors.
Politics & Law

Party chief attends Central Public Security Party Committee’s conference

Opening the event, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang noted that delegates would discuss and comment on the draft report reviewing the work in 2025 and outlining priorities for 2026 within the Central Public Security Party Organisation, the key documents presented at the 81st national public security conference, along with the report on tasks directed by the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee during the fourth quarter of 2025.

