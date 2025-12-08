Government determined to wage uncompromising fight against smuggling, counterfeit goods

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government has “declared an uncompromising fight” against smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit and substandard goods, goods of unclear origin, and those that infringe intellectual property rights.

In its freshly-issued resolution on an action plan related to this fight, the Government aims to resolutely prevent, combat, contain, and gradually eliminate smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods, and intellectual property infringements. These efforts are aimed at protecting the rights and legitimate interests of the people and businesses while safeguarding public health and safety, thus contributing to national security, social order, and safety and promoting fast and sustainable economic growth.

The plan looks to promote institutional perfection; build a strong and well-structured organisational apparatus with clearly defined functions, tasks, and powers for ministries, sectors, and local administrations; and establish mechanisms and policies that encourage the participation of citizens and businesses.

It also aims to make a strong improvement in public awareness, and mobilise the strength of the entire political system, as well as the participation and support of citizens and businesses, in the fight.

The plan aims to ensure that all officials and public employees uphold professional ethics, responsibility, competence, and integrity, with strict punishment for anyone who covers up or facilitates violations, following the principle of “no concessions, no forbidden zones, no exceptions”.

It targets full adoption of modern technology, digital tools, and databases across all enforcement agencies to strengthen market monitoring and control, while requiring all major e-commerce platforms, social networks, and media outlets make commitments not to trading or advertising counterfeit, substandard, or unclear-origin goods and those infringing intellectual property rights. Additionally, all those involved in producing or trading consumer-health-related products must receive legal guidance on counterfeit goods, intellectual property, and relevant standards, and all consumers be educated about their rights and how to protect themselves.

To achieve these objectives, the plan sets eight key tasks and solutions, including improving the institutional framework and strengthening enforcement bodies' apparatus with clearly defined functions and responsibilities; engaging the entire political system, citizens, and businesses in the combat; building a competent, ethical, and corruption-free contingent of public personnel, with strict punishment for any cover-ups or facilitation of violations under the principle of “no concessions, no forbidden zones, no exceptions”; and intensifying inspection, supervision, and strict handling of violations related to licensing, conformity assessment, and quality control.

Attention will be paid to enhancing coordination among ministries, sectors, and local authorities to combat cross-border smuggling; expanding the use of modern technology, digital tools, and data systems in monitoring and controlling goods; boosting communications to raise public awareness of the harms of smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit and substandard goods, and intellectual property violations; and promoting international cooperation in the fight against these illegal activities. — VNA/VNS