Đồng Nai’s 2025 economic growth likely exceed government target

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai Province has reported one of the strongest economic performances nationwide in 2025, with its growth rate expected to surpass the target assigned by the Government and fiscal revenue on track to reach a historic milestone.

The province’s results reinforce its long-standing role as a major industrial and logistics hub of the Southeast region.

According to the Đồng Nai Statistics Office, the local economy would likely expand by 10.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, the highest in the southeast region and the fourth fastest among 34 provinces and cities across Việt Nam.

This vigorous end-of-year performance is expected to lift the province’s full-year GRDP growth to 9.63 per cent, surpassing the Government’s target of 8.3 to 8.5 per cent outlined in Resolution No. 226/NQ-CP.

The margin of overperformance – 1.13 percentage points – would be the largest among all localities nationwide.

Provincial authorities emphasised that this outcome reflects the continued strength of Đồng Nai’s industrial and service base, supported by recovering demand, wider export access and improved production capacity.

The manufacturing sector, especially textiles and footwear, metal products and electrical equipment, sustained stable output as global orders resumed and factories expanded their operations.

Electricity production and distribution recorded one of the strongest increases of the year, rising 19.3 per cent following the commissioning of the Nhơn Trạch 3 and 4 power plants in the third quarter.

These new gas-fired facilities have contributed significant additional capacity to the national power grid and strengthened the energy foundation required for the province’s rapidly expanding industrial activities.

Their operation is seen as a strategic step that enhances the reliability of the energy supply and supports long-term industrial growth.

Construction activity also accelerated, driven by major infrastructure projects that have begun to transform the province’s development landscape.

The progress of Long Thành International Airport and Phước An Port, along with key transport corridors connecting industrial zones and logistics centres, has created spillover effects that extend well beyond the construction sector.

These projects are expected to underpin Đồng Nai’s development for many years, providing new momentum for investment and regional connectivity.

Local authorities noted that administrative reform and a more predictable business environment have further boosted investor confidence and facilitated project implementation.

On the fiscal front, Đồng Nai has demonstrated exceptional revenue performance.

As of November 25, the province’s State budget collection reached nearly VNĐ83.5 trillion (US$3.34 billion).

Domestic revenue amounted to approximately VNĐ63.3 trillion($2.53 billion), fulfilling 130 per cent of the annual plan.

Import–export revenue stood at over VNĐ20.2 trillion ($808 million), or 94 per cent of the yearly target.

The Đồng Nai Tax Department confirmed that the province is striving to exceed VNĐ100 trillion ($4 billion) in budget revenue by the end of December, marking a milestone unprecedented in its fiscal history.

Officials highlighted that the combination of industrial expansion, enhanced infrastructure systems and supportive policies has strengthened Đồng Nai’s economic foundation.

With large-scale projects entering their operational phase and the business community responding positively to improved administrative procedures, the province is considered well positioned for a new period of rapid and sustainable development.

As 2026 approaches, Đồng Nai is expected to maintain its strong trajectory, supported by a resilient industrial base, expanding logistics capacity and effective economic governance. — VNS