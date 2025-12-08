Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam’s aviation industry recovers strongly, poised for two-digit growth next year

December 08, 2025 - 08:36
The CAAV projected the total number of passengers at 84 million for the full year, up 11.4 per cent, and 1.4 million tonnes cargo, up18 per cent.
Passengers wait for check-in at the Nội Bài International Airport. The aviation industry is witnessing strong post-pandemic recovery with double-digit growth in the number of passengers and cargo traffic this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s aviation industry is taking off again, showing strong post-pandemic recovery with double-digit growth in passenger numbers and cargo traffic this year, and further expansion expected in 2026, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV).

The CAAV’s statistics showed that the industry handled a total of 69.3 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo from January to November, representing increases of 10.8 per cent and 18.5 per cent over the same period last year, respectively. Domestic passengers totalled 30.9 million, up 7.4 per cent, while international traffic reached 38.4 million, up 13.6 per cent.

The CAAV projected the total number of passengers at 84 million for the full year, up 11.4 per cent, and 1.4 million tonnes of cargo, up 18 per cent.

CAAV Director Uông Việt Dũng said the robust growth is supported by rising travel demand coupled with increased international cooperation.

The momentum is expected to continue into 2026, Dũng added, with the CAAV forecasting a 13 per cent rise in passenger numbers to 95 million and a 15 per cent increase in cargo volume to 1.6 million tonnes.

The major driver for growth is the stable macro-economy, with GDP growth targeted at 10 per cent or higher next year, which will fuel consumption and tourism.

Regulatory reforms and infrastructure upgrades are also expected to support the sector’s expansion.

Major projects, including the first phase of Long Thành International Airport and upgrades at Gia Bình and Phú Quốc airports, are set to significantly improve the aviation industry’s capacity.

The CAAV said it is necessary to remove bottlenecks in infrastructure development and mechanisms, including policies to accelerate the expansion of major airports to tackle congestion.

In addition, tax and fee incentives should be provided to support the restructuring of airlines and improve their financial capacity, together with further reforms in visa and tourism policies to attract international visitors.

The authority also urged caution over risks such as geopolitical tensions, fuel price volatility, and exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, which could affect aviation and travel demand.

A recent report by SHS Security projected that with average annual growth of around 5-6 per cent, the aviation market would serve around 150 million passengers by 2035 and 200 million by 2040, up 1.9 times and nearly 2.5 times, respectively, compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Việt Nam currently has 22 airports, including nine international and 13 domestic, with a combined design capacity of 106.5 million passengers per year.

Under the national master plan for airport system development for 2021-30, the country targets 33 airports by 2030, including 14 international and 19 domestic, with a total capacity of 275.9 million passengers and 4.1 million tonnes of cargo throughput per year. — VNS 99k

airport aviation development transport

see also

More on this story

Economy

An Giang Province promotes business links in Cambodian market

A delegation from the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre of An Giang province on December 6 visited the headquarters of the Khmer-Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association in Phnom Penh as part of efforts to enhance connections and cooperation between An Giang and Cambodian firms.
Economy

Fuel price adjustments, food supply disruptions push November CPI

The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.45 per cent in November compared to the previous month, mainly driven by adjustments in domestic fuel prices and disruptions to the food supply in areas affected by natural disasters, the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance announced on December 6.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom