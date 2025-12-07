Hà Nội, Seoul advance strategic cooperation in smart city, urban development

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội and Seoul are widening their policy dialogue on smart-city development and urban renewal as the two capitals seek new models to address rapid urbanisation.

The issue took centre stage at the Hà Nội-Seoul Urban Policy Sharing Forum on December 5, where senior officials discussed digital governance, riverfront regeneration and long-term cooperation between the two cities.

The meeting was attended by Oh Se-hoon, mayor of Seoul, and Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, vice chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee among others.

Mayor Oh said that he was impressed by the development process of Hà Nội and expressed confidence that the capital will continue to break through in the time ahead.

Drawing parallels to Seoul's own urban transformation, especially the successful revival of the Han River, which turned degraded riverbanks into vibrant public spaces, he suggested that a similar feat can be applied to Red River planning.

The forum prioritised two core themes: modernising riverfront infrastructure and accelerating smart-city urbanism.

On the smart-city front, discussions covered leveraging digital technology, accelerating digital transformation and applying advanced solutions to urban management, domains where Seoul has accumulated extensive expertise.

In response, Hà Nội's side, vice chairman Quyền, welcomed the exchange as timely, highlighting that Hà Nội is entering a new era requiring accelerated urban management and development to align with regional peers.

Beyond infrastructure and governance, Mayor Oh underscored the readiness of South Korean businesses to become long-term partners in Hà Nội's development.

He affirmed that Korean enterprises are ready and wish to accompany and contribute to the process of development of Hà Nội, including committing to the training of young human resources to engage in sustainable enduring cooperation.

He also stressed that projects along the banks of the Red River should not only elevate the city's economic capacity but tangibly improve the daily lives of Hà Nội's citizens.

On the topic of smart urban living, Mayor Oh proposed that the upcoming Smart Life Week in 2026, an initiative led by Seoul, could serve as a regional platform not just for Hà Nội and Seoul but for multiple Asian cities to converge and exchange practical solutions for smart sustainable urban life.

On the same day, chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Vũ Đại Thắng held talks with a delegation from the Seoul Metropolitan Government led by mayor Oh Se-hoon.

At the meeting, chairman Vũ Đại Thắng welcomed these proposals, acknowledging the substantial contributions of Korean businesses to Hà Nội's urban and economic development.

He expressed hope that cooperation, especially in technology-driven urban development and human-resource training, would deepen and yield concrete results in the years ahead.

As part of its own modernisation plan, Hà Nội recently unveiled a roadmap to transform itself into a smart, green and globally connected city by 2030, anchored in data-driven management, digital technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainable urban governance.

The exchange of experiences with Seoul, especially in waterfront redevelopment and digital governance, offers Hà Nội a practical model to align with that vision.

Through the forum and the commitments voiced by both sides, the foundations are being laid for a renewed trajectory of cooperation: integrating smart-city technologies, revitalising urban riverfronts and fostering youth workforce development, all underpinned by sustained inter-city partnership between Hà Nội and Seoul. — BIZHUB/VNS