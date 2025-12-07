Vietnamese-developed BioWraps wins Top 10 startup award in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — BioWraps, a Vietnamese eco-friendly bio-packaging solution, was named one of the Top 10 winners of the Start-up Express International 2025, organised by the Hong Kong (China) Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

The announcement was made during the 15th Business of Intellectual Property Asia Forum and the 17th Entrepreneur Day (E-day), held jointly by the HKTDC and the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on December 4–5.

These annual events drew numerous investors, experts, policymakers, start-ups, start-up support services, universities, students, and members of the start-up community, providing a dynamic platform for innovation and business development across the region.

The innovative packaging from Việt Nam is made from cellulose extracted from orange peels – a Vietnamese agricultural byproduct – combined with biodegradable polymers (PLA, PVA) and antibacterial nano-silver, offering a green, safe, and sustainable alternative to traditional plastics while promoting a circular economy and reducing pollution.

Trịnh Công Qui, founder of the BioWraps project, shared that this is a pioneering initiative providing a bio-packaging solution made from orange peels and other processed fruit peels in the Mekong Delta region.

With plastic waste becoming an urgent global environmental issue that worsens pollution and climate change, the BioWraps team has successfully developed their products from the abundant source of cellulose in Vietnamese fruits. These packages can bear loads comparable to traditional plastic packaging while being completely free of microplastics or toxic chemicals.

Qui stated that his team hope to reach customers worldwide through this competition, thereby expanding their market, potentially establishing a representative office, and seeking partners in Hong Kong. Additionally, they aim to access domestic and international investment funds to help spread green technology values of Vietnam to the world.

Currently, BioWraps has introduced its products to 11 countries across three continents and is targeting the markets in mainland China and Hong Kong. Its main products include biodegradable food wrap, bio-based bags for F&B businesses, retail stores, convenience stores, and supermarkets, as well as BioResin – a bio-based pellet material for custom packaging manufacturers.

During the two days of the exhibition, the BioWraps project attracted significant attention from customers from various countries who are keen on environmentally friendly products. — VNS