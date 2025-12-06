Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

ADB announces US$2 million emergency aid for flood-hit central Việt Nam

December 06, 2025 - 12:20
The Asian Development Bank has approved a US$2 million emergency grant to help central Việt Nam recover from weeks of destructive floods and landslides.
ADB Country Director for Việt Nam Shantanu Chakraborty and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp during the meeting on the emergency aid package. — Photo phongchongthientai.mard.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday announced an emergency international assistance package worth US$2 million to help address the severe impacts of recent flooding in central Việt Nam.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp met with ADB Country Director for Việt Nam Shantanu Chakraborty and received the bank’s formal confirmation of the grant.

The funding, drawn from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), aims to support communities in the central region whose lives and livelihoods have been heavily affected by prolonged torrential rains and flooding.

Chakraborty expressed his deep condolences over the losses suffered by residents in the flood-hit areas. He stressed that the emergency grant reflects ADB’s strong commitment to assisting Việt Nam in disaster response and helping affected households overcome hardships.

Hiệp thanked ADB for its timely support, noting that the aid is significant, necessary and timely, helping affected communities quickly stabilise their lives. The grant is expected to be used to build and repair homes for families whose properties have collapsed or been severely damaged by the recent disasters.

In the coming period, relevant Vietnamese agencies and ADB will complete the necessary procedures for approval of the grant, which will be disbursed over six months from the date of signing.

On November 30, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued a dispatch launching a rapid campaign called 'Quang Trung Campaign' to rebuild and repair houses for disaster-hit families in the central provinces and cities. — VNA

Asian Development Bank emergency grant disaster relief

see also

More on this story

Economy

Hải Phòng seeks to promote port connectivity with Belgian city

Hải Phòng and Antwerp - two port cities of strategic importance in Southeast Asia and Europe, respectively - share many notable similarities, as both serve as gateways for imports and exports, handle enormous volumes of cargo each year, and function as major logistics hubs for vast economic regions.
Economy

NA Vice Chairman calls for Samsung’s operation expansion in Việt Nam

Over the past 17 years, Samsung Vietnam has successfully implemented numerous high-tech projects, operated six manufacturing entities, one research and development institute, and one sales entity, while continuously maintaining impressive revenues, reaffirming its position as a leading FDI enterprise in Việt Nam.
Economy

Việt Nam announces top 100 sustainable businesses for 2025

Notably, the top 10 in both categories comprised 60 per cent domestic firms and 40 per cent foreign-invested companies, signalling significant advances made by Vietnamese enterprises and underscoring that the “sustainability playground” is no longer dominated by FDI firms with strong governance foundations.
Economy

PM chairs govt' meeting on FTZ, energy hub

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính today chaired a meeting of the Government’s Standing Committee to review the draft plan for establishing free trade zones and mechanisms and policies to develop a national oil refining and energy hub in the Dung Quất Economic Zone in Quảng Ngãi Province.
Economy

VN seeks new growth model in a changing world

Việt Nam is seeking to reposition itself in a changing global landscape and adopt new growth model centred on productivity, innovation and sustainability to meet its development goals by 2045, experts said at the Việt Nam Economic and Financial Forum held on Friday.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom