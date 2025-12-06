ADB announces US$2 million emergency aid for flood-hit central Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday announced an emergency international assistance package worth US$2 million to help address the severe impacts of recent flooding in central Việt Nam.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp met with ADB Country Director for Việt Nam Shantanu Chakraborty and received the bank’s formal confirmation of the grant.

The funding, drawn from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), aims to support communities in the central region whose lives and livelihoods have been heavily affected by prolonged torrential rains and flooding.

Chakraborty expressed his deep condolences over the losses suffered by residents in the flood-hit areas. He stressed that the emergency grant reflects ADB’s strong commitment to assisting Việt Nam in disaster response and helping affected households overcome hardships.

Hiệp thanked ADB for its timely support, noting that the aid is significant, necessary and timely, helping affected communities quickly stabilise their lives. The grant is expected to be used to build and repair homes for families whose properties have collapsed or been severely damaged by the recent disasters.

In the coming period, relevant Vietnamese agencies and ADB will complete the necessary procedures for approval of the grant, which will be disbursed over six months from the date of signing.

On November 30, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued a dispatch launching a rapid campaign called 'Quang Trung Campaign' to rebuild and repair houses for disaster-hit families in the central provinces and cities. — VNA