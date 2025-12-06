Amazon to support Việt Nam in becoming Southeast Asia’s e-commerce export hub

HÀ NỘI — Amazon will support Việt Nam in becoming a regional hub for exports via e-commerce in Southeast Asia, its Vice President for International Public Policy & Government Affairs Susan Pointer told Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long during their meeting in Hà Nội on December 5.

The Deputy PM affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to cooperation with leading global technology corporations, considering them a key driving force for digital transformation and the development of a knowledge-based economy.

He called on Amazon to continue accompanying the country in its development journey, and encouraged the corporation to expand cooperation with Vietnamese technology enterprises to enhance production and product development within its ecosystem in the country.

He stressed that the Vietnamese Government stands ready to create favourable conditions for Amazon to engage in long-term, effective cooperation and investment in the country, contributing to the growth of the local e-commerce market and sci-tech ecosystem.

For her part, Pointer praised Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements this year, particularly in administrative reform and digital transformation.

She noted that Amazon has been actively supporting Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to go global. Over the past 12 months, the number of products sold worldwide by Vietnamese businesses via Amazon increased by 35 per cent. At present, thousands of Vietnamese enterprises are exporting and expanding their global presence through the platform.

She affirmed Amazon’s commitment to long-term cooperation with Việt Nam and to elevating the profile of “Made-in-Vietnam” products.

Pointer also highlighted the recent signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between Amazon Global Selling Vietnam and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency to implement the “V-Brands Go Global with Amazon” programme. The initiative aims to provide comprehensive online export training and certification for 1,000 Vietnamese businesses, while supporting national brands to strengthen their international market presence through e-commerce with Amazon.

Amazon expressed its wish to increase localisation in its electronic components supply chain and encouraged Vietnamese businesses to engage more deeply in the corporation’s global value chains. It also proposed expanding cooperation in training high-quality human resources in digital technology, data and AI, which are fundamental to Việt Nam’s sustainable development in the digital era.

Long said Việt Nam is completing its legal framework in science and technology, AI, digital transformation and high technology. The Government will continue to support businesses in enhancing technological capacity through flexible, transparent mechanisms that promote innovation and cooperation, helping to strengthen competitiveness in the digital economy. — VNA/VNS