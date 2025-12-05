Việt Nam announces top 100 sustainable businesses for 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on Friday held a ceremony in Hà Nội to honour the country’s 100 sustainable enterprises across manufacturing and trade–services.

Notably, the top 10 in both categories comprised 60 per cent domestic firms and 40 per cent foreign-invested companies, signalling significant advances made by Vietnamese enterprises and underscoring that the “sustainability playground” is no longer dominated by FDI firms with strong governance foundations.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc commended VCCI for its decade-long initiative in developing the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) and running the programme for ten consecutive years.

He urged firms to persevere and innovate in building strategies and adopting responsible, sustainable business models, and to proactively improve corporate governance, transparency and accountability via applying the CSI to widen their access to green finance sources.

Speaking at the event, VCCI President and head of the CSI 2025 steering committee Hồ Sỹ Hùng stressed that beyond assessment, VCCI aims to accompany, encourage, guide and connect enterprises so that the CSI becomes an ecosystem promoting national sustainable business transformation.

In 2025, the CSI programme attracted more than 500 businesses of various types and sizes nationwide to submit applications, of them 147 shortlisted for official scoring. Remarkably, over 20 per cent of this year’s participants were first-time entrants, and around 30 per cent were listed companies on Việt Nam’s stock exchanges – the highest number to date.

With CSI 2025 issuing its first index version exclusively for micro and small enterprises – alongside the existing version for medium and large firms, the programme saw strong engagement from the new group, and for the first time, micro and small enterprises were recognised in the top 100.

Also at the ceremony, VCCI Vice President Nguyễn Quang Vinh noted that CSI will remain a priority mechanism to be expanded, in order to bolster the internal strength of Vietnamese enterprises and generate further added value for the wider business community. — VNA/VNS