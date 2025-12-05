Toy and baby care sector gears up for largest industry event of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's steadily expanding economy and rising consumer purchasing power are setting the stage for a strong rebound in the toys and maternal/infant products sector, with industry players preparing for the largest and most comprehensive gathering of the year: the Vietnam International Baby Products and Toys Expo (IBTE) 2025.

The event will take place from 18-20 December at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

This year, IBTE will broaden its footprint to more than 10,000 square metres, featuring over 500 booths and more than 250 participating enterprises.

Organised by CHAOYU EXPO and VINEXAD, the expo continues to receive strong support from influential institutions, including the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Association of Vietnam Retailers, the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and the Vietnam E-commerce Association.

The expo is expected to welcome around 40,000 visitors, with organisers emphasising that the expanded scale reflects both the sector's resilience and increasing international interest in Việt Nam's fast-growing consumer market.

A diverse series of industry-driven activities will be held throughout the exhibition, including forums, panel discussions, B2B matching sessions and curated VIP buyer tours.

With participation from association leaders, market experts and senior representatives from leading companies, these events will provide in-depth perspectives on evolving consumer behaviour, investment opportunities and long-term development directions for the toys and maternal/infant products sector.

One of the highlights will be the participation of the Asian Toys and Baby Products Association Alliance, which will send buyer delegations to engage directly with exhibitors. These meetings will help strengthen business links and unlock cross-border opportunities across Asia’s expanding toy and baby care supply chains.

Several leading brands, including Hayidai, Kimmon, Dongguan XiaoChaiZhenBang Cultural and Creative Co. and Dongguan Suamoon Creative Industry Co., are expected to launch new products and unveil limited edition collections exclusively at the event.

IBTE has rapidly advanced as a key marketplace for global and domestic brands. The 2024 edition welcomed nearly 200 enterprises across 500 booths and drew more than 42,700 visitors from over 20 countries and territories. — BIZHUB/VNS