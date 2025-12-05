Largest asset manager Dragon Capital to list on UPCoM

HÀ NỘI — The Dragon Capital Vietfund Management Joint Stock Company (DCVFM) has registered to list its shares on the Vietnamese Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).

According to a resolution of the company’s Board of Directors released early this week, the company has approved the centralised depository registration of its shares at the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSD) and registration of stock trading on UPCoM.

Dragon Capital will put all 31.2 million outstanding shares on UPCoM. The closing date for the list of shareholders to register at VSD and register for trading is December 4, 2025.

Dragon Capital, which was established in July 2003 and formerly known as Vietnam Investment Fund Management Joint Stock Company (VietFund Management – VFM), is the first fund management company specialising in domestic fund management in Việt Nam. The company’s founding shareholders include Dragon Capital Management (under Dragon Capital) and Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank).

DCVFM's shareholders currently include two Dragon Capital Group entities, Dragon Capital Markets (Europe) Limited holding 48 per cent and Dragon Capital Management (HK) Limited holding 39.95 per cent; along with DRE SPC holding 4.81 per cent.

The group of individual shareholders holds the remaining 7.24 per cent of the company’s charter capital.

As of May 2025, Dragon Capital consulted and managed total assets of about VNĐ128 trillion (US$4.9 billion). The company currently has more than 200 employees from eight countries, providing a diverse portfolio of investment products and services to both domestic and foreign investors.

Dominic Scriven is chairman of the Board of Directors of Dragon Capital and the director of Dragon Capital Group since 1994. He currently owns 210,750 shares, equivalent to 0.675 per cent of the company's charter capital.

DCVFM last year brought in more than VNĐ1.06 trillion in revenue, up 4 per cent compared to the previous year and pre-tax profit of nearly VNĐ297 billion, down 20 per cent. In the first six months of 2025, the company recorded pre-tax profit of VNĐ69.86 billion, down 60 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. — VNA/VNS