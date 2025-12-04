VNNIC publicly releases expired '.vn' domain list for the first time

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology has officially published a list of expired '.vn' domain names that have been released back into free status.

For the first time, this data is being made available in real time, allowing organisations and individuals to proactively monitor and re-register domain names that have just reached the end of their lifecycle, remain valuable and have potential for reuse.

Real-time publication helps the community quickly access high-quality domain names, supporting brand building, strengthening digital presence and taking advantage of existing resources.

This is an important step forward in managing national internet resources, improving the efficiency of reuse, limiting waste and reducing risks associated with speculation.

Beyond its management significance, this open dataset also brings practical value to businesses, content creators and users seeking attractive domain names with usage history to support branding, content optimisation and digital economic development.

VNNIC reported that roughly 500 '.vn' domains are cancelled each day, becoming digital resources that return to free status.

Nguyễn Trường Giang, VNNIC acting director, stated that publicly releasing the list of recently cancelled domains was a strategic task for the centre in the 2024–2026 period.

This was an important foundation for developing a digital service ecosystem around the '.vn' domain resource, promoting innovation and fostering digital economic growth, he said. — VNS