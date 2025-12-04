Politics & Law
Home Economy

Xanh SM signs strategic deal with AVILA to boost green mobility in Laos

December 04, 2025 - 19:56
Vingroup’s Xanh SM Laos has partnered with the Vietnamese Business Association in Laos (AVILA) to promote electric vehicle solutions in Vientiane and surrounding areas, advancing the country’s sustainable development objectives.

 

Representatives of Xanh SM Laos and the Vietnamese Business Association in Laos (AVILA) exchanged signed MoU at the signing ceremony in Vientian e, Laos. — Photo courtesy of Vingroup

VIENTIANE, LAOS — Vingroup's Xanh SM Laos has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Vietnamese Business Association in Laos (AVILA) to expand electric vehicle solutions in Vientiane and surrounding areas, supporting the country’s sustainable development goals.

The partnership will see Xanh SM provide tailored EV services including taxis, airport shuttles and event transportation, alongside a management system to track trips and optimise costs. The collaboration also features workshops and experience programmes to help businesses adopt green mobility practices.

This initiative responds to the growing demand for safe, transparent and eco-friendly transportation among businesses in Laos, marking a key step toward sustainable urban mobility. — VNS

