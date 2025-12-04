HCM City Tourism Week kicks off

HCM CITY — The HCM City Tourism Week 2025 and the Shopping Seasons: Bình Dương Mega Sale programme opened on Wednesday at the World Trade Centre in HCM City’s Bình Dương Ward.

The event marked the beginning of the largest-scale shopping and tourism stimulus programme at the end of the year.

Organised by the city’s departments of industry and trade and tourism, it is aimed at bolstering the image of a dynamic and expanded HCM City and stimulating domestic consumption.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Nguyên Phương, deputy director of the Department of Industry and Trade, said that this is the first time the two departments have coordinated to organise the event.

He said that the city set a target of double-digit growth in many economic indicators.

The close coordination between the trade and tourism sectors has become mandatory in order to create diverse products and services that can strongly attract domestic and international visitors.

Nguyễn Cẩm Tú, director of the city’s Tourism Promotion Centre, said that the city’s tourism sector targeted welcoming 8.5 million international visitors and 40 million domestic visitors this year and earning revenue of VNĐ290 trillion (US$10.99 billion).

She emphasised that the coordination of various sectors such as industry and trade, culture and sports, and science and technology plays an important role in expanding service value, enriching experiences and enhancing the attractiveness of the city to tourists.

The departments will continue to coordinate in building shopping revenues associated with culture, cuisine, and health care, she said.

The event will go on until December 31. —VNS