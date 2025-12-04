40 businesses showcase products at Vietnamese Business Product Exhibition Week at AEON

HCM CITY — Vietnamese Business Product Exhibition Week at AEON Vietnam opened on December 4 at AEON Bình Tân in HCM City as part of an annual trade promotion programme helping local businesses access modern distribution channels.

The event is co-organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) and AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd.

After many years at AEON Tân Phú Celadon, the 2025 edition marks its first relocation to AEON Bình Tân, a 114,000sq.m venue that offers greater space for product displays and facilitates direct connections among suppliers, buyers, distributors, and consumers during the year-end shopping season.

From 162 registrations, 40 suppliers were selected based on AEON Vietnam’s criteria to showcase processed foods, packaged foods, agricultural goods, organic products, and regional specialties. All items meet rigorous standards for safety, quality, novelty, and traditional value, and are well aligned with modern consumer trends.

Alongside the exhibition from December 4-7, a business matching session to be held on December 5 will gather more than 100 Vietnamese enterprises for direct meetings with AEON Vietnam’s category managers.

Representatives from AEON will directly meet with participating businesses to discuss and assess the latter’s products, as well as provide them with consultations on technical standards and product quality to enable them to expand sales in the domestic market and move towards exporting to Japan.

In his opening remarks, ITPC Director Trần Phú Lữ highlighted global economic volatility, high inflation, and stricter market regulations, which continue to challenge Vietnamese producers and exporters.

He stressed that tapping into the nearly 100-million-strong domestic market and strengthening ties with modern retail systems is essential for ensuring sustainable consumption of Vietnamese goods.

Takeuchi Takashi, chief administrative officer of AEON Vietnam, said the retailer, which began operations in Việt Nam in 2011, aims to triple its business scale in the country by 2030.

Under its sustainability strategy, AEON Vietnam serves as a bridge connecting suppliers, manufacturers, and customers, helping to strengthen supply chains and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese producers.

He also noted the strong partnership with ITPC, including the Vietnamese Business Product Exhibition Week at AEON Japan, organised since 2015 to introduce Vietnamese products and culture to Japanese customers. This event has contributed to the increase in the export turnover of Vietnamese agricultural products to the Japanese market.

The exhibition week at AEON Vietnam has grown into an annual platform held since 2018, demonstrating collaborative efforts in connecting and supporting the growth of local suppliers, he said. — VNS