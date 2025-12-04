Vĩnh Long seeks investment in 10 farming, rural development projects

VĨNH LONG — Vĩnh Long Province is soliciting investments of VNĐ48.6 trillion (US$1.93 billion) in 10 agricultural and rural development projects in 2025-30.

Of them, five projects, to cost over VNĐ40.8 trillion, focus on production linkages.

They are in key areas like high-quality, low-emission rice farming in Tiểu Cần and Long Hiệp communes with an investment of VNĐ15 trillion; organic coconut development in Hùng Hòa Commune (VNĐ12 trillion); major fruit crops such as pomelo, dragon fruit, king orange, mango, and banana in Bình Phú and Phong Thạnh communes (VNĐ12 trillion). Two other projects involve high-tech brackish water shrimp farming in Duyên Hải Ward and tilapia farming in Cầu Ngang Commune (VNĐ900 billion each).

The remaining include the Phước Hậu high-tech agricultural zone (VNĐ250 billion); a livestock farming facility in Hiếu Thành Commune (VNĐ50 billion); a high-tech shrimp farming area in Thạnh Hải Commune (VNĐ3.71 trillion); the Thạnh Phú Breeding Centre (VNĐ1.13 trillion); and an aquaculture-ecotourism project in Cồn Vượt, Long Hữu Commune (VNĐ2.7 trillion).

Vĩnh Long has great agricultural potential, with more than 72 per cent of its natural area dedicated to farming.

It embraces 170,000ha of rice fields, 120,000ha of coconut plantations, 100,000ha of fruit orchards, and nearly 113,000ha of aquaculture farms.

Local authorities are seeking to develop green, circular and high-tech agriculture, giving priority to projects involving deep processing, traceability and adherence to export standards.

The province is also keen on strengthening partnerships between enterprises and farmers to stabilise markets, reduce risks for businesses, and improve farmers’ incomes.

Phạm Minh Truyền, deputy director of its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said enterprises play a vital role in value chains, helping shift production from small-scale to large operations and to more professional models.

He added that with proper investment in processing and market access, tilapia could become a high-value export product.

The province expects the new projects to support processing capacity, diversify products, and strengthen its agricultural brand in the years ahead. — VNS