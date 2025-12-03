Hà Nội expands room for supporting industry growth

Hà Nội expands room for supporting industry growth
December 03, 2025 - 17:05
To establish 1,000 supporting industry enterprises, of which about 40 per cent will meet international standards, Hà Nội is affirming its leading role in the Northern region in developing fundamental manufacturing industries, including mechanical engineering, electricity-electronics, automobiles, textiles and high-tech materials.
Statistics from the Hà Nội Department of Finance showed that in the first 11 months of this year, the capital city collected around VNĐ625.2 trillion for the budget, up 39.6 per cent over the same period last year.
Bad debts of the banking system have been continually improved, with the growth rate staying low at around 2 per cent after hitting more than 15 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 in the wake of an expiry of a Government’s debt restructuring policy.
The data centre market in Việt Nam is in the midst of explosive growth, evolving from a mere technical infrastructure to becoming a coveted high-tech real estate asset that attracts global investors, experts said.
The northern province of Bắc Ninh is accelerating efforts to expand and modernise its private sector, targeting 85,000 enterprises by 2030 while developing a high-quality pool of entrepreneurs, according to Nguyễn Đình Hiếu, Director of the provincial Department of Finance.