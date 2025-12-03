Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Hà Nội expands room for supporting industry growth

December 03, 2025 - 17:05
To establish 1,000 supporting industry enterprises, of which about 40 per cent will meet international standards, Hà Nội is affirming its leading role in the Northern region in developing fundamental manufacturing industries, including mechanical engineering, electricity-electronics, automobiles, textiles and high-tech materials.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Banks see improving bad debt levels amid steady recovery

Bad debts of the banking system have been continually improved, with the growth rate staying low at around 2 per cent after hitting more than 15 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 in the wake of an expiry of a Government’s debt restructuring policy.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom