Home Economy

Vietnam Airlines to launch HCM City–Điện Biên–Hà Nội route this month

December 03, 2025 - 18:53
Vietnam Airlines asked for the province’s support in communications and promotional activities to help ensure smooth operations and encourage passenger demand.

 

The airline said it would operate two flights per week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, using Airbus A321 aircraft. — Photo vov.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines is set to launch a new HCM City–Điện Biên–Hà Nội route from December 24, aiming to boost connectivity to the northwestern province, according to an official letter sent to the Điện Biên People’s Committee.

The airline will operate two flights per week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, using Airbus A321 aircraft. Flight VN1160 will depart from HCM City at 9.35am and arrive in Điện Biên at 11.55am. The connecting leg, VN7805, will leave Điện Biên at 11.30am and land in Hà Nội at 1.25pm.

Vietnam Airlines has requested the province’s support in communications and promotional activities to ensure smooth operations and encourage passenger demand. It also asked for assistance with policy conditions, infrastructure, ground facilities and fuel supply to maintain stable services to Điện Biên.

Điện Biên previously had service from Vietjet Air on the HCM City–Điện Biên route. The low-cost carrier suspended flights from February 12 earlier this year, briefly reinstated a HCM City–Điện Biên–Hà Nội rotation, and later halted all operations to Điện Biên due to low efficiency. — VNS

Economy

Hà Nội expands room for supporting industry growth

To establish 1,000 supporting industry enterprises, of which about 40 per cent will meet international standards, Hà Nội is affirming its leading role in the Northern region in developing fundamental manufacturing industries, including mechanical engineering, electricity-electronics, automobiles, textiles and high-tech materials.
Economy

Banks see improving bad debt levels amid steady recovery

Bad debts of the banking system have been continually improved, with the growth rate staying low at around 2 per cent after hitting more than 15 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 in the wake of an expiry of a Government’s debt restructuring policy.

