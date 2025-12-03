Vietnam Airlines to launch HCM City–Điện Biên–Hà Nội route this month

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines is set to launch a new HCM City–Điện Biên–Hà Nội route from December 24, aiming to boost connectivity to the northwestern province, according to an official letter sent to the Điện Biên People’s Committee.

The airline will operate two flights per week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, using Airbus A321 aircraft. Flight VN1160 will depart from HCM City at 9.35am and arrive in Điện Biên at 11.55am. The connecting leg, VN7805, will leave Điện Biên at 11.30am and land in Hà Nội at 1.25pm.

Vietnam Airlines has requested the province’s support in communications and promotional activities to ensure smooth operations and encourage passenger demand. It also asked for assistance with policy conditions, infrastructure, ground facilities and fuel supply to maintain stable services to Điện Biên.

Điện Biên previously had service from Vietjet Air on the HCM City–Điện Biên route. The low-cost carrier suspended flights from February 12 earlier this year, briefly reinstated a HCM City–Điện Biên–Hà Nội rotation, and later halted all operations to Điện Biên due to low efficiency. — VNS