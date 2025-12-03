Deputy PM approves list of national key energy projects

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has approved a new list of national important projects and key energy-sector projects, marking one of the most comprehensive updates to Việt Nam’s energy development planning in recent years.

Decision No 2634/QĐ-TTg, issued on December 2, covers large-scale projects under the authority of the State Steering Committee for national important programmes and key energy projects, which the Government established last month.

It includes 32 power-generation projects – 21 thermal power plants, nine hydropower projects and two offshore wind developments; seven LNG storage facilities; seven gas-to-power chain projects; multiple transmission lines and substations, including 12 grid-connection projects, eight projects to enhance electricity imports and 14 projects to strengthen transmission capacity for major load centres.

The list also features one refining and petrochemical project, the expansion of the Dung Quất Oil Refinery, and three regional hubs for renewable-energy industry and services in HCM City, Khánh Hòa and the South Central–Southern region, including a high-voltage subsea cable manufacturing facility serving offshore renewable projects.

Major power projects on the list range from LNG-fired plants in Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Thái Bình, Nghi Sơn, Quảng Trạch, Hải Lăng, Cà Ná, Bạc Liêu and Long An to hydropower expansions at Trị An, Tuyên Quang, Bản Chát, Lai Châu and Sơn La.

Offshore wind projects include developments in the South Central offshore zone and an export-oriented wind-power project supplying Singapore and Malaysia.

The LNG infrastructure programme includes storage facilities linked with power plants in Quảng Ninh, Thái Bình, Nghi Sơn, Hải Lăng, Cà Ná, Bạc Liêu and Vũng Áng.

Under the decision, the Ministry of Industry and Trade must review and propose adjustments to the list when necessary to reflect evolving energy demand, grid capacity and investment conditions. The new list replaces Decision No 270/QĐ-TTg issued in April 2024.

The updated portfolio will guide implementation by the State Steering Committee, established in November under Decision No 2433/QĐ-TTg, with Deputy PM Sơn serving as its head.

The committee is tasked with coordinating across ministries, resolving inter-sectoral issues and accelerating preparation and execution of strategic national energy projects.

Việt Nam’s strong industrial expansion is driving sustained growth in electricity demand. Under the adjusted Power Development Plan VIII, commercial power consumption is projected to grow by 7.2–8.2 per cent annually in 2026–30, reaching 500–558 billion kWh by 2030.

Peak load is forecast at 89,655–99,934 MW, reflecting the scale of new capacity needed to support GDP growth of around 10 per cent a year in this period. — VNS