Hà Nội approves SMEs support programme for 2026-2030 period

Hà Nội is rolling out an ambitious programme for 2026-2030 to support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aiming to foster innovation, strengthen competitiveness, and promote private-sector growth for a more sustainable economy.

SMEs are the backbone of the capital’s economy, accounting for 98.2 per cent of all registered businesses. SMEs provide jobs for 55.1 per cent of the workforce, and contribute more than 40 per cent to the city’s GRDP. — VNS