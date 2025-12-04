Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Hà Nội approves SMEs support programme for 2026-2030 period

December 04, 2025 - 14:03
SMEs are the backbone of the capital’s economy, accounting for 98.2 per cent of all registered businesses.

Hà Nội is rolling out an ambitious programme for 2026-2030 to support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aiming to foster innovation, strengthen competitiveness, and promote private-sector growth for a more sustainable economy.

SMEs are the backbone of the capital’s economy, accounting for 98.2 per cent of all registered businesses. SMEs provide jobs for 55.1 per cent of the workforce, and contribute more than 40 per cent to the city’s GRDP. — VNS


SMEs production services Hanoi

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom