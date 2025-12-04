International household goods, gifts expo set to open in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Gifts and Housewares Expo (IGHE Vietnam), one of the country’s premier annual trade events for the household goods and gifts sector, will run from December 18 to 20 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City.

Co-organised by ChaoyuExpo and Vinexad, the IGHE 2025 is designed as a comprehensive and market-shaping platform linking domestic and international suppliers with buyers and expanding commercial opportunities across the industry.

The event will cover 10,000sq.m, featuring more than 500 booths, over 250 exhibitors and upwards of 10,000 products, Vinexad said.

Showcasing the full value chain of homeware, gifts and decorative items, the expo is expected to be a key destination for both Vietnamese and foreign buyers, offering insights into emerging trends and opening the door to deeper business partnerships.

Products on display will range from kitchenware, stainless-steel items and eco-friendly goods to multifunctional appliances, home décor, outdoor equipment, Christmas items and seasonal collections. Reflecting a market shift towards minimalist, sustainable and aesthetically refined living, the IGHE 2025 will spotlight designs that blend functionality with visual appeal.

A dedicated gift zone will feature creative and corporate gifts, stationery, promotional sets, themed and co-branded IP collections, premium sets, handicrafts and fashion accessories.

With tourism and hospitality rebounding strongly across Southeast Asia, especially in Việt Nam, the expo will also highlight hotel and restaurant supplies, eco-friendly disposable products, biodegradable packaging, outdoor tents and event-related merchandise, solutions aimed at helping service providers enhance quality, reduce costs and meet sustainability targets.

Organisers say this year’s edition will feature several leading global brands and manufacturers showcasing their newest products, including licensed Sanrio and Chiikawa insulated bottles (X&W), multifunctional food-container sets (Wuyu Technology), aromatherapy lines (Kuangshi Zhiyuan), and outdoor gear (RunSen).

Alongside the exhibition, a trends forum and specialised seminars will bring together top designers, industry experts and marketing professionals to explore consumer behaviour, green materials, product innovation and brand strategies. — VNA/VNS