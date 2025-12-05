Vietnam Expo HCM City begins

HCM CITY — The 23rd Vietnam International Trade Fair opened in HCM City on Thursday, showcasing high-quality products, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative solutions for a smart, convenient and modern lifestyle.

Vietnam Expo HCM City 2025 returned with an expanded scale, featuring 1,000 booths set up by 800 enterprises and trade promotion organisations from more than 20 countries and territories.

Modern consumer, technology, and design trends in four key industry sectors – Food, household electronics, DIY tools and equipment, home and garden – are on display.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Võ Hồng Sơn, chief representative of the southern office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said: “Over the past 23 years of establishment and development, Vietnam Expo has affirmed its position as one of the most reputable and large-scale international trade fairs in the region.”

The event creates a platform to connect the global business community with emerging consumer trends and promote trade cooperation, technology transfer, and brand development, Sơn said.

There are national pavilions representing countries such as China, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Hong Kong (China).

Visitors can discover a diverse range of high-quality products and solutions, from Halal cuisine and eco-friendly goods to household products and healthcare innovations at the Malaysia National Pavilion.

The Korean Pavilion welcomes the participation of dozens of enterprises across sectors including cosmetics, F&B, household goods, electronics, healthcare, and sports.

The China Pavilion has brought together more than 100 reputable enterprises operating in various sectors such as household products, outdoor goods, smart devices, hardware tools, and automotive and motorcycle parts.

The Hong Kong Pavilion continues to affirm its position as one of Asia’s leading international trade hubs, showcasing a wide range of products such as food products, smart home appliances, electronic accessories, and consumer goods.

Hong Kong also features various business networking activities and live product demonstrations, enhancing interaction and fostering two-way cooperation opportunities.

Anthony Lam, chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Industries, said: "We bring Hong Kong companies together from food and health products to electronics, home appliances, eyewear and chemical technologies. Each represents the high standards and market-ready flexibility that have long been the hallmark of Hong Kong manufacturers."

"Việt Nam is a vibrant and fast growing market. Its young population, rising consumer demand and strong manufacturing base has become an increasingly important partner of Hong Kong businesses over the years," Lam said.

This expo is an ideal platform for Hong Kong businesses to meet buyers not only from Việt Nam, but across ASEAN and the world, he said.

“Many of our members have been already investing, manufacturing or sourcing in Việt Nam. Others are exploring new partnerships in supply chains, digital trade, green technology and professional services. The opportunities are broad and promising,” he added.

There are thematic seminars and the B2B Buyer Matching Programme designed to foster direct connections between businesses and encourage sustainable and innovative growth in the consumer goods industry.

The exhibition, organised by VINEXAD at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will go on until Saturday. — VNS