Tây Ninh Province to have new 500ha industrial park

HÀ NỘI — The southern province of Tây Ninh will have a new 500ha industrial park, which is expected to create between 15,000 and 23,000 new jobs.

According to the province’s Economic Zone Management Board, the Hiệp Thạnh Industrial Park is due to start construction this month.

The project, which will cost a total investment capital of VNĐ2.35 trillion (US$89.4 million) in Phase 1, is expected to create new growth momentum for the province, complete the technical infrastructure system, create jobs, increase budget revenue and attract more investment capital into the area in the coming time.

According to the project’s environmental impact assessment report, the implementation progress of the park is expected to be 36 months from the date of land handover by the State.

In 2025-26, the project’s developer will complete legal procedures and build essential infrastructure on an area of ​​about 80 hectares. In the period of 2027-28, the remaining technical infrastructure system of the industrial park will be completed to ensure sufficient conditions to receive investors.

As of October 20, 2025, 47 industrial parks in the Tây Ninh province attracted over 2,500 projects, with a total investment capital of more than $26 billion. Enterprises in the industrial parks are currently creating jobs for more than 372,000 workers.

According to a report of the province’s Economic Zone Management Board, the province targets to have 59 industrial parks, covering more than 16,800ha in the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050, of which 12 47 industrial parks are planning and waiting for investment approval. — BIZHUB/VNS