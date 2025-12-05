OKI Vietnam enhances production capacity with new factory

HÀ NỘI — Japan's OKI announced on Thursday plans to expand its operational capabilities by upgrading the OKI Vietnam Co Ltd (OKI Vietnam) production site in the Tràng Duệ Industrial Park, Hải Phòng City.

The new factory began full-scale operations in September, approximately doubling the production capacity for automated equipment products, particularly ATMs.

This upgrade promises to bolster OKI's global supply chain and meet the increasing demand for cash handling solutions worldwide.

Despite a global trend toward cashless payments, the volume of currency in circulation continues to rise, highlighting a sustained demand for cash. This trend is particularly pronounced in regions like India and Southeast Asia, where the demand for ATMs is escalating, especially in Việt Nam.

OKI is keenly focused on expanding ATM deployment not only in Japan but also in these rapidly growing overseas markets.

Since the establishment of its operations in Việt Nam in 2019, the OKI Vietnam factory has emerged as a crucial global production hub for automated equipment, with ATMs being a flagship product.

The newly opened factory enhances production efficiency by consolidating various mass production operations, including mid- to high-volume production lines and standard units. This restructuring allows OKI to adopt a more flexible and efficient production system.

The OKI Group has also designated OKI TOMIOKA Manufacturing, located in Tomioka City, Gunma Prefecture, as the mother factory. This facility will oversee the introduction of new products and facilitate production transfers to the Vietnam site while handling high-mix, variable volume production and custom order processing.

With these enhancements, OKI is poised to strengthen its production capabilities, enabling a more agile response to fluctuating market demands and the evolving needs of its global clientele.

The company is committed to ensuring a stable supply of high-quality products and services.

Looking ahead to 2031, which marks the 150th anniversary of its establishment, OKI is strategically focused on further developing production sites and standardising platforms. The company's flexible and swift production model will empower it to adapt rapidly to market changes across Japan, Việt Nam, other Southeast Asian countries and India.

Through these efforts, OKI aims to contribute positively to social development and enhance the convenience of daily life for people around the globe. — BIZHUB/VNS