Home Economy

Greener rice, stronger export

December 05, 2025 - 15:59
Việt Nam is boosting its rice exports with cleaner, low-emission grains grown under the 1 Million hectares high-quality, low-emission rice Project in the Mekong Delta. These climate-smart practices help Vietnamese rice meet strict international standards, strengthening its reputation as a cleaner, greener and more competitive export on the global market.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Tây Ninh Province to have new 500ha industrial park

The project, which will cost a total investment capital of VNĐ2.35 trillion (US$89.4 million) in Phase 1, is expected to create new growth momentum for the province, complete the technical infrastructure system, create jobs, increase budget revenue and attract more investment capital into the area in the coming time.
Economy

Vietnam Expo HCM City begins

The 23rd Vietnam International Trade Fair opened in HCM City on Thursday, showcasing high-quality products, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative solutions for a smart, convenient and modern lifestyle.

