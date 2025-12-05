Greener rice, stronger export

Việt Nam is boosting its rice exports with cleaner, low-emission grains grown under the 1 Million hectares high-quality, low-emission rice Project in the Mekong Delta. These climate-smart practices help Vietnamese rice meet strict international standards, strengthening its reputation as a cleaner, greener and more competitive export on the global market.
The project, which will cost a total investment capital of VNĐ2.35 trillion (US$89.4 million) in Phase 1, is expected to create new growth momentum for the province, complete the technical infrastructure system, create jobs, increase budget revenue and attract more investment capital into the area in the coming time.
The 23rd Vietnam International Trade Fair opened in HCM City on Thursday, showcasing high-quality products, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative solutions for a smart, convenient and modern lifestyle.
The clear recovery of the tourism industry, the deceleration of future accommodation supply, and increasing demand for high-end products are helping to bolster investor confidence in the hotel sector, according to the Vietnam Hotel Investment Guide 2025.
The circular mandates that card issuers must conduct a face-to-face meeting and match the biometric data of individual customers or the legal representative of institutional customers with their identity documents.
The Supporting Industry Exhibition and Supply Chain Linkage Forum 2025 opened on December 4 at the WTC EXPO in HCM City, gathering more than 200 enterprises, 60 industrial parks, and over 3,000 visitors from Việt Nam and abroad.