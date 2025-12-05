Hải Phòng seeks to promote port connectivity with Belgian city

BRUSSELS — As part of efforts to expand cooperation and promote its potential, a delegation from the northern port city of Hải Phòng, led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Lê Tiến Châu, has paid a working visit to Antwerp, Belgium – one of Europe’s leading logistics hubs.

Hải Phòng and Antwerp – two port cities of strategic importance in Southeast Asia and Europe, respectively – share many notable similarities, as both serve as gateways for imports and exports, handle enormous volumes of cargo each year, and function as major logistics hubs for vast economic regions.

Hải Phòng, with its Lạch Huyện – Đình Vũ – Cát Hải port system, has become the largest port in northern Việt Nam and one of the largest in Southeast Asia, offering convenient connections to Northeast Asian markets through multiple modes of transport. Meanwhile, Antwerp-Bruges – Europe’s second-largest port – leads in handling chemical products and automobiles, processes up to 290 million tonnes of cargo and more than 10 million TEUs annually, and provides deep connections into Europe’s inland transport network.

On Thursday, local businesses and government agencies attended a seminar on exploring new-generation investment destinations in Hải Phòng.

Châu affirmed that Hải Phòng always views the success of businesses as the key gauge of administration performance, and considers their goals and challenges as its own responsibility. He stressed the city’s commitment to accompanying foreign investors and creating the most favourable conditions for them to operate with confidence and achieve long-term, sustainable growth.

From the business perspective, Bruno Jaspaert, CEO at DEEP C Industrial Zones and Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), highlighted the strong advantages European companies can gain when shifting operations to Hải Phòng.

According to him, the appeal lies not only in the robust support from local authorities but also in a comprehensive package of investor incentives, including tax benefits and the development of a local free trade zone. Bruno described Hải Phòng as a strategic gateway for northern Việt Nam, mirroring Antwerp’s role in Europe – a place where raw materials enter and finished products exit, connecting to vast markets beyond.

Nabilla Ait Daoud, Antwerp’s Vice Mayor in charge of education and socio-economic affairs, expressed her desire to strengthen cooperation with Hải Phòng and emphasised the 28-year partnership between the city and the DEEP C industrial Zones. She praised the collaboration among ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN, DEEP C and Hải Phòng, describing it as clear evidence of the potential for sustainable development built on a foundation of trusted economic ties.

During the seminar, leaders of the Hải Phòng Party Committee and the DEEP C Industrial Zones exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding, marking a new step forward in efforts to attract strategic investment.

With its exceptional seaport position, increasingly modern industrial infrastructure and open policies, Hải Phòng is asserting itself as a promising destination for European investors looking to expand into Asia. — VNA/VNS