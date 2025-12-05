NA Vice Chairman calls for Samsung’s operation expansion in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Lê Minh Hoan on Friday urged Samsung to continue expanding its operations and investment projects, enhance localisation in production, promote technology transfer in Việt Nam.

Receiving Park Soon Cheol, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Samsung Electronics, in Hà Nội, Hoan recognised Samsung’s position and role as one of the largest foreign investors in Việt Nam. He welcomed all projects and activities of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s group, noting their positive contributions to job creation, technology transfer, export growth, and sustainable economic development in the country.

Affirming that Samsung, with its formation history and impressive development, serves as an inspiring model for Vietnamese enterprises, the NA Vice Chairman urged the group to help train high-quality human resources and raise the number of Vietnamese firms participating in the global component supply chain.

He also expressed his hope that the strong Việt Nam–RoK partnership will continue to support and drive Việt Nam’s development in the years ahead.

Park told the host that over the past 17 years, Samsung Vietnam has successfully implemented numerous high-tech projects, operated six manufacturing entities, one research and development institute, and one sales entity, while continuously maintaining impressive revenues, reaffirming its position as a leading FDI enterprise in Việt Nam.

Since 2015, Samsung has cooperated with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the provincial and municipal Departments of Industry and Trade to implement various programmes supporting Vietnamese enterprises, such as the smart factory development project, and supporting industry exhibitions. Several initiatives are also being carried out at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance, including the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) talent development programme.

He emphasised that Samsung’s stable growth in Việt Nam is the result of strong support from the Vietnamese Government, NA, ministries, agencies and localities via improving the investment and business environment.

With Việt Nam’s favourable investment climate and ecosystem for increasing localisation and developing supporting industries, Park affirmed that Samsung will continue to step up its efforts to help enhance the capacity of Vietnamese firms and stands ready to support their deeper participation in the global supply chain. — VNA/VNS