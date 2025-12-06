Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietjet sets record with delivery of 22 aircraft in under one month

December 06, 2025 - 12:03
Vietjet’s ability to secure 22 modern aircraft within weeks highlights its strong financial foundation, international credibility, and operational resilience. — Photos courtesy of the airline

HCM CITY — Vietjet has set a major milestone as it welcomes 22 new aircraft in less than a month, marking the airline’s largest fleet expansion to date and giving its year-end operations a lift as travel demand surges.

This week, Vietjet received its latest member, an A321neo ACF with registration VN-A580, further strengthening its modern fuel-efficient fleet as the festive season approaches.

This Christmas period is especially significant for the airline, with the addition of 22 new aircraft. The expansion demonstrates Vietjet’s long-term strategic vision and readiness to meet rising travel demand during the 2026 Lunar New Year while accelerating international network growth.

The new additions include nine Boeing aircraft for Vietjet Thailand, seven new-generation Airbus aircraft for Vietjet in Việt Nam, four wet-lease aircraft for peak travel seasons and two COMAC aircraft to continue serving routes to Côn Đảo.

At a time when global aircraft shortages and supply chain disruptions are forcing airlines to wait months for delivery, Vietjet’s ability to secure 22 modern aircraft within weeks highlights its strong financial foundation, international credibility and operational resilience.

With this achievement, Vietjet continues to reinforce its position as one of the region’s pioneering carriers, advancing its mission of connecting destinations and fostering growth between countries.

Passengers from the Philippines pose for a photo after their Vietjet flight.

In a separate development, Vietjet announced it will begin operating daily flights between HCM City and Manila, Philippines, from December 19, to cater to the year-end festive travel rush.

According to Vietjet, the new service will operate daily with flights departing Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City at 11.05pm and arriving at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 2.50am the following day (local time).

In the opposite direction, flights leave Manila at 3.45am daily and land in HCM City at 5.30am on the same day.

To mark the new service, the airline is rolling out a special promotion offering thousands of zero-đồng tickets (excluding taxes and fees) during its golden hours from noon to 2pm daily.

Passengers booking Eco tickets on the HCM City–Manila route via www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app will also receive an additional 20kg of free checked baggage. — VNS

Vietjet aircraft route promotion

