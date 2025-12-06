Cooperation among the Government, scientists and businesses critical for developing a knowledge-based economy

HÀ NỘI — It is critical for Việt Nam to strengthen cooperation among the Government, scientists and businesses to promote innovation and build a knowledge-based economy, heard a submit held on Friday in Hà Nội.

Jointly held by the National Agency for Startups and Technology Entrepreneurship and the Vietnam Science and Technology Business Association (VST), the first submit of science and technology intellectuals and businesses alliance even sought to bridge entrepreneurs and intellectuals to accelerate the commercialisation of research outcomes and create tangible socio-economic value.

VST President Hoàng Đức Thảo said breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, big data, digital technology and smart automation were reshaping the way the economy operates and intensifying global competition.

Rapid global integration requires Việt Nam to upgrade innovation capacity and strengthen national competitiveness to actively participate in the global value chain, he said.

Digitalisation and demand for online public services and e-commerce were placing strong pressure on both the public and private sectors to accelerate digital transformation.

“More than ever, businesses and intellectuals must join hands to foster technological self-reliance, invest in R&D and push commercialisation in both domestic and international markets,” Thảo said.

Trần Xuân Đích, deputy head of the Department of Startups and Technology Enterprises, said that the Government, scientists and businesses all share a common goal of promoting socio-economic development based on science, technology and innovation.

“When coorinated, the Government, scientists and businesses would form a solid development triangle for the innovation ecosystem,” he said, adding that the Government plays role in developing facilitating institutions, scientists create knowledge and technology, and enterprises bring innovations into real life and production.

Emphasising the importance of science and technology enterprises, Đíchsaid numerous policies have been proposed.

However, policies would only matter when they truly benefit enterprises and researchers, Đích said, adding the ministry would continue to refine regulatory sandboxes for new models and products, simplify procedures for accessing support funds and programmes, and work closely with the business–intellectual alliance.

The focus would be on shortening the distance from laboratory to factory, from idea to product, and from policy to market, he said. — VNS