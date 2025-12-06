HCM City pushes major investment into digital technology parks

HCM CITY — The HCM City is stepping up efforts to accelerate investment in digital technology parks as part of its ambition to build a dynamic digital economy and strengthen its position as Việt Nam’s leading centre for innovation.

The city authorities and industry experts say the new generation of technology parks will form the backbone of an economic model driven by creativity, high-skilled human resources and global integration.

The momentum was highlighted at the conference “Investment Promotion for Digital Technology Parks”, held on December 5 and jointly organised by the Department of ICT Industry under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance, Quang Trung Software City (QTSC) and the HCM City Digital Transformation Consulting and Support Centre.

The event brought together policymakers, investors, enterprises, universities and technology organisations, reflecting a shared commitment to building a sustainable and internationally competitive digital ecosystem.

Speakers emphasised that digital technology parks represent a strategic shift in how the city approaches economic development.

Rather than functioning as industrial real estate zones, these parks are designed as innovation-led ecosystems where businesses can conduct research, test ideas, develop products and expand into global markets.

Officials also highlighted the city’s readiness to provide modern digital infrastructure, flexible regulatory mechanisms and favourable investment conditions to ensure that enterprises can operate effectively and innovate quickly.

Nguyễn Khắc Lịch, general director of the Department of ICT Industry, noted that Việt Nam laid the foundations for its digital park model nearly two decades ago, when the country first began shaping dedicated spaces for technology development.

Since then, a nationwide network of parks has gradually taken shape.

Today, eight digital technology parks are operating in Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Cần Thơ, hosting more than 630 technology enterprises and employing over 42,000 skilled workers.

The parks have recorded land-use efficiency equivalent to approximately US$10 million per hectare per year, underscoring their capacity to generate high-value digital products and services.

“These figures demonstrate that digital technology parks are not simply locations where companies operate,” Lịch said.

“They are places where value is created, where knowledge grows and where innovation is consistently encouraged.”

He also noted that global technology trends are shifting rapidly, with the rise of artificial intelligence, data-intensive industries, semiconductor development and interconnected digital platforms.

This context, he added, reinforces the need for Việt Nam to accelerate the development of high-quality digital infrastructure.

Speakers also stressed digital technology parks play an essential role in attracting international investment.

By offering modern facilities, stable support policies and an environment that encourages experimentation, the parks enable both start-ups and multinational corporations to explore new opportunities in Việt Nam’s fast-growing digital economy.

Many investors at the event expressed strong interest in high-tech services, cloud computing, cybersecurity, smart city solutions and AI-driven applications.

Quang Trung Software City, presented as a flagship example, outlined its development strategy towards a green and smart digital urban hub.

QTSC aims to expand its technology capabilities in cloud services, data platforms and cybersecurity while investing in digital human resource development and support programmes for innovation and start-up activities.

Its direction aligns with HCM City’s broader plan to establish multiple digital technology parks to meet rising demand from technology enterprises and strengthen the city’s economic transformation.

Alongside the conference, a technology exhibition introduced solutions in digital transformation, data centre infrastructure, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things applications and smart urban management.

The exhibition provided an opportunity for enterprises and investors to connect, share experience and discuss potential collaboration across various sectors.

The event marked a significant step in the city’s efforts to attract quality investment and build a cohesive ecosystem for digital technology parks.

As the city continues to develop its digital infrastructure and expand its pool of skilled workers, officials believe the parks will play a central role in shaping a future economy driven by innovation, global competitiveness and long-term sustainable growth. — VNS