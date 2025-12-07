An Giang Province promotes business links in Cambodian market

HÀ NỘI — A delegation from the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre of An Giang province on December 6 visited the headquarters of the Khmer-Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association in Phnom Penh as part of efforts to enhance connections and cooperation between An Giang and Cambodian firms.

Speaking at the working session, Trần Văn Thắng, Vice Chairman of the Khmer-Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association, said the meeting aimed to create opportunities for businesses from An Giang and Cambodia to exchange information, explore collaboration, and proceed toward partnership agreements and market expansion.

He introduced key activities of the association which include fundraising and mobilising financial support for disadvantaged members of the Vietnamese-origin community in Cambodia. He noted that the association gathers Khmer-Vietnamese enterprises into a united network that supports one another in business.

According to him, the association not only contributes to local socio-economic development, but also serves as a driving force in promoting Việt Nam–Cambodia economic and trade cooperation, strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

The association aims to expand distribution channels for Vietnamese goods in Cambodia while gathering enterprises strong in construction, transport, agriculture, fisheries, and services to provide quality human resources for businesses, Thắng added.

Phạm Quý Hùng, CEO of the GBi Enterprise Ecosystem, Greenmech Vietnam, said he would support the association in building a digital ecosystem to more effectively promote and disseminate information about the association and business activities in Cambodia.

Nguyễn Hồng Diêm, Director of Nong Phat Dat Company in An Giang specialising in brown rice and processed rice products, said support from the provincial promotion centre and the association facilitated market exploration in Cambodia.

She expressed hope that the association would assist Vietnamese firms in expanding their presence in the Cambodian market. After several days at the fair, she said brown rice-based health products were positively received, noting Cambodia offers significant potential for cooperation.

On the occasion, An Giang enterprises introduced their products, exchanged information, and explored opportunities for investment and business partnership, thereby promoting local Vietnamese products in Cambodia. — VNA/VNS