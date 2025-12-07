PM orders acceleration of public investment disbursement in rest of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed Official Dispatch No. 237/CD-TTg dated December 6, 2025, calling for faster disbursement of public investment capital in the rest of the year.

The document highlighted recent progress in public investment disbursement, noting that efforts by ministries and localities helped raise the 11-month rate to an estimated 60.6 per cent of the plan assigned by the PM – higher than the 58.2 per cent recorded a year earlier and equivalent to about VNĐ155.7 trillion (US$5.9 billion) more in absolute terms.

The PM commended 12 ministries and central agencies and 20 localities for above-average performance, while criticising 22 ministries, sectors and central agencies as well as 12 localities for lagging behind.

The PM underlined that despite improvements, the 11-month progress remained below target, with only 55 days left and around VNĐ360 trillion pending disbursement.

To strive for full completion of the 2025 plan – supporting macro-economic stability, growth, major balances, job creation and social welfare – the PM urged ministers, heads of central agencies, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees to show full responsibility and intensify implementation of assigned tasks.

He stressed that promoting public investment is a top political priority and a key criterion for assessing officials under Politburo Regulation No. 366-QD/TW. He called for greater determination and clearer accountability in line with the “six clarities” – clear people in charge, clear tasks, clear responsibilities, clear authority, clear deadlines and clear outcomes.

Ministries, central agencies and localities were directed to promptly allocate all remaining capital under the 2025 plan, expedite implementation and disbursement of public investment and national target programme funds, and accelerate major national and inter-regional projects, especially expressways and works with wide spillover effects.

Obstacles must be addressed effectively and within each agency’s mandate, with more streamlined coordination mechanisms in project procedures. Provincial-level task forces chaired by leaders of People’s Committees must operate more effectively, he directed.

PM Chính asked for stricter discipline in public investment disbursement. Localities were told to accelerate site clearance and construction progress, settle issues relating to land and natural resources, and impose strict penalties on investors, project management units or individuals who deliberately delay or obstruct progress.

Officials underperforming or engaged in negative behaviour must be replaced without delay. Violations in the allocation of construction material mines – leading to market distortion or price manipulation – must be investigated and strictly handled, he emphasised.

Detailed disbursement plans for each project must be drawn up and monitored weekly and monthly, the PM requested. Leaders must be assigned to oversee progress and be held directly accountable. Funds should be promptly reallocated from slow-moving projects to those with good progress and additional funding needs. On-site inspections must be strengthened to urge contractors and consultants to accelerate implementation.

Localities were instructed to remove obstacles in compensation, site clearance, construction material prices, and payment and settlement procedures.

Task forces led by the PM and Government members were asked to intensify inspections and work directly with ministries, sectors and localities to untangle bottlenecks.

Under the dispatch, the PM assigned specific tasks to particular ministries and agencies, with the Ministry of Finance assigned to apply digital tools to monitor disbursement progress, report slow-performing agencies and localities to the PM, and propose flexible management measures. It must also publish weekly disbursement results for each ministry and locality in the media.

Meanwhile, ministries and localities were instructed to prepare capital allocations for 2026 for projects that meet all procedural requirements, and to swiftly allocate the 2026 state budget investment plan once assigned, in line with the Public Investment Law and directions from the National Assembly and the PM. — VNA/VNS