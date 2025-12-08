Foreign investment disbursement hits five-year high during first 11 months

HÀ NỘI — Foreign investment inflows into Việt Nam maintained strong growth momentum over the past 11 months while the disbursed capital reached the highest level in five years, the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance said on December 6.

Disbursement progress continued to accelerate, hitting a record high for the 2021–25 period, reflecting Việt Nam’s improved capacity to absorb capital and foreign enterprises' commitment to project implementation.

Specifically, the disbursed foreign capital between January and November was estimated at $23.6 billion, up 8.9 per cent year on year and also the highest level recorded over the past five years. The processing and manufacturing sector accounted for 82.9 per cent of the total, at $19.56 billion.

The NSO reported that total registered foreign investment during the period reached $33.69 billion, rising 7.4 per cent from a year earlier.

Of this, newly registered capital exceeded $15.95 billion, down 8.2 per cent annually due to the absence of large-scale projects. Meanwhile, capital poured into existing projects increased by 17 per cent to nearly $11.62 billion, and capital contributions and share purchases surged 50.7 per cent to almost $6.12 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance, despite a decline in the average size of new projects, the number of new ones grew strongly, indicating robust interest from small- and medium-sized foreign investors. A total of 3,695 new projects were licensed in the 11-month period, up 21.7 per cent in number.

Combining newly registered capital and additional capital for existing projects, foreign investment channelled into the processing and manufacturing industry reached $16.52 billion, accounting for 59.9 per cent of the total. Real estate attracted $5.72 billion (20.7 per cent) while other sectors drew $5.34 billion (19.4 per cent).

Statistics also show that among the 88 countries and territories with newly licensed projects in Việt Nam during the January–November period, Singapore was the largest investor with $4.29 billion (26.9 per cent of the total). It was followed by China with $3.4 billion (21.3 per cent), Hong Kong (China) with $1.66 billion (10.4 per cent), Japan with $1.56 billion (9.8 per cent), Sweden with $1 billion (6.3 per cent), Taiwan (China) with $951.1 million (6 per cent), and the Republic of Korea with $659.6 million (4.1 per cent). — VNA/VNS