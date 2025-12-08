Việt Nam's property market draws Korean investors

SEOUL — Việt Nam’s increasingly attractive property market was a key topic at a seminar held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on December 6 in by Cloud, a Korean consultancy specialising in overseas property investment, amid tighter real estate regulations at home that continue to push Korean capital abroad.

Experts at the “2025 Overseas Real Estate Investment Seminar” said Việt Nam is rising as a high-growth market compared with others in the region.

With economic growth of 7–8 per cent, strong FDI inflows and large-scale urban infrastructure development, Việt Nam is viewed as a promising destination for Korean investors. Major legal changes since August 2024 have also improved transaction conditions, allowing foreign buyers to own apartments for up to 50 years with the possibility of extension, they noted.

Representing the Vietnamese market, Denise Pham of KOVIRE noted that Hà Nội and HCM City are forming new growth poles driven by smart urban areas, financial–commercial centres and strategic transport corridors.

Some high-end projects showcased at the seminar drew strong interest from Korean investors thanks to high liquidity and stable rental demand among foreign professionals, she said.

Speaking on the sidelines, Dr. Eric Park, President of the Korea Real Estate Service Development Association, assessed Việt Nam as having superior growth prospects. He noted that Việt Nam’s 7–8 per centeconomic growth signals strong real estate potential. He added that Việt Nam is at the early stage of a price-increase cycle, typically lasting two to five years.

Dr. Park also acknowledged challenges, particularly slow issuance of ownership certificates, but viewed them as structural legal issues likely to improve as new regulations are fully implemented. He emphasised that Việt Nam will need mechanisms to prevent overheating as investment demand accelerates, drawing parallels with Korea’s past experience.

Concluding the seminar, Cloud CEO Hwang Soon Cheol highlighted Việt Nam as one of the top three pillars in Korean overseas investment portfolios, alongside the US and Japan. He said Cloud will continue expanding partnerships and its presence in Việt Nam to provide transparent information and tailored strategies for Korean investors as the Vietnamese market grows sustainably.

Interest in Việt Nam’s property sector is expected to rise further as new legal frameworks take effect and major infrastructure projects enter operation. — VNA/VNS