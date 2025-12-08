Long Thành International Airport project races to meet December 19 deadline

ĐỒNG NAI — The Long Thành International Airport project has mobilised nearly 14,000 construction workers and more than 3,000 machines to fast-track progress, aiming for substantial completion before December 19.

Component Project 3, which covers the airport’s essential facilities, is being pushed forward at full speed by a consortium of contractors committed to meeting this deadline for the national flagship project.

Clear milestones set for each work package

According to the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV), Component Project 3 has completed three packages, including fencing, ground levelling and drainage, and terminal piling, and is currently implementing 12 more.

Package 4.6, including the construction of a runway along with taxiways and aprons, has essentially completed the runway. On September 26, Long Thành International Airport welcomed its first calibration flight, marking a significant technical milestone toward its December 19 deadline and the goal of commissioning in the first half of 2026.

The construction of aprons serving the passenger terminal as part of Package 4.7 has mobilised more than 1,780 engineers and workers along with 521 machines. ACV has instructed contractors to make the most of favourable weather conditions.

To date, the passenger apron has completed ground works and has reached 79.4 per cent of the cement concrete workload. Drainage works have surpassed 93 per cent completion.

Items scheduled for completion before December 19 include the entire passenger terminal apron structure, the ground service equipment tunnel, the drainage system, and apron and taxiway lighting and signalling systems.

Overlapping sections with underground technical infrastructure are expected to be completed by March 2026.

Package 4.8, including the internal road system and technical infrastructure, has reached 40.58 per cent. The main access road to the passenger terminal and the service road to the functional zones serving Phase 1 operations will be finished before December 19.

The elevated road will complete its right-hand branch linking to the terminal before the same deadline. Power supply systems for the passenger terminal and the air traffic control tower are expected to be completed soon to ensure technical readiness before the December due date.

Package 4.9, involving the construction of the fuel supply system, will complete work on the main building and auxiliary structures before December 19. Fuel tank installation is expected to finish before December 5. Several specialised components ordered from overseas are scheduled for mechanical installation by the end of March 2026.

For Package 4.12, which includes the second runway, ground work has largely been completed. Crushed stone base layers have reached 72.6 per cent, while cement concrete has reached 60.58 per cent. For the taxiways, earthworks are 63 per cent complete, sand and crushed stone layers 54 per cent done, and cement concrete 31.1 per cent finished.

Contractors will continue to mobilise personnel and equipment to meet the target of substantially completing runway and taxiway concrete by December 19, ensuring synchronised progress with the passenger terminal and enabling operations by June 2026.

Race toward the deadline

As for stone materials, ACV reported that the project still lacks more than 519,400 cubic metres of stone, for which no supply source has yet been identified. ACV has requested that the Đồng Nai Province People’s Committee propose a solution to supplement the remaining volume, which has been delayed due to legal procedures, to meet contractors’ registered demand.

At present, all project packages are being carried out simultaneously across the entire construction site through holidays and weekends.

Contractor consortiums have mobilised nearly 14,000 experts, engineers, technicians and workers, along with more than 3,000 pieces of construction equipment, to accelerate progress with the goal of substantially completing the project before December 19 and beginning commercial operations in the first half of 2026, in line with the Prime Minister’s directive.

This year’s prolonged and unfavourable weather with an early and extended rainy season has affected construction, particularly for underground works. ACV has instructed contractors to proactively adjust plans and construction methods to maintain progress and strive to meet the required schedule.

“To date, progress across Long Thành International Airport’s work packages remains on track with the directives of the Government, the Prime Minister and State management agencies, ensuring the target of substantial completion before December 19, 2025 and commercial operation in the first half of 2026," said ACV Deputy General Director Nguyễn Tiến Việt

"Construction is being carried out in accordance with approved methods, with all items inspected, supervised and accepted in line with current technical standards." — VNS