Đức serves up gold ambitions for Việt Nam

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI Vũ Hà Minh Đức heads into his first SEA Games for Việt Nam in Thailand with gold firmly on his horizon, determined to deliver on court and fill the gap left by retired senior teammates as he looks to make his country proud.

The Việt Nam Tennis Federation held a send-off ceremony on December 6 in HCM City, where athletes and coaches were encouraged to perform at their highest level and bring home at least one medal in both singles and doubles events.

VTF President Nguyễn Quốc Kỳ said the 33rd SEA Games is an opportunity for Vietnamese tennis players to compete and develop. He said that with thorough preparation, high spirit and strong solidarity, players would shine on the court.

National men’s champion Đức said: "Being selected as a national team member and given the chance to compete is a matter of great pride for any athlete. My teammate and I have trained hard for months to prepare for the Games and promise to bring the best results home."

While Đức is a freshman, women’s champion Trần Thụy Thanh Trúc brings valuable experience to the squad. She won bronze in the women’s doubles at the 30th Games in 2019 and a team silver at the 31st edition in 2021.

Vietnamese players have recently sharpened their skills at international events, including the M15 NovaWorld Phan Thiết and Davis Cup zonal qualifiers for men and the W15 Phan Thiết for women. Others competed in tournaments in Malaysia, the US and Canada.

"The SEA Games will present many challenges when the opponents are stronger, the competition is intense and the pressure is high. We enter the Games with careful preparation and the highest determination," VTF General Secretary Nguyễn Hồng Sơn said.

"We do not place heavy expectations on ourselves to win medals, but we absolutely believe that each athlete will compete like a brave warrior with all their might for Vietnamese pride."

Việt Nam’s best results were gold medals at the 30th and 31st Games by national top player Lý Hoàng Nam, who has since retired from tennis and recently moved to practise pickleball.

The tennis squad's competitions in men’s and women’s singles teams doubles and mixed doubles will begin on Wednesday at the National Tennis Development Centre in Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi Province. VNS